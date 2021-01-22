Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced Friday that all IHSA and IESA sports can be played in regions that reach and stay within Phase 4 of IDPH COVID-19 mitigations.
Ezike, during a news conference alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker, was asked specifically about basketball and responded, "If your region is in Phase 4, you can play basketball."
Region 6, which encompasses The News-Gazette's coverage area, currently is in Phase 4. This means, once schedules are established by the IHSA and IESA, that all winter, spring and summer sports can compete this school year.
This is a significant shift from the most recent IDPH guidelines, released one week ago, in which higher-risk sports — basketball, football and wrestling in the IHSA — only could engage in intra-squad scrimmages.
Shortly after Ezike's announcement, the IDPH's all-sports policy webpage was updated. Higher-risk sports and indoor medium-risk sports — the latter including volleyball — are allowed intra-conference and intra-region competition under Phase 4 of IDPH mitigations. Outdoor medium-risk sports — including soccer — and lower-risk sports are allowed out-of-conference and out-of-state play, tournaments and state series under Phase 4.
"Earlier today @GovPritzker & @IDPH announced new All-Sports Policy guidelines," reads a message from the IHSA Twitter account. "We will post on social media with links when that new information is posted on IHSA.org & provide guidance as soon as we can today on what these changes mean to #IHSA schools."
The IHSA Board of Directors is slated to meet this coming Wednesday to discuss, among other things, schedules for the school year's remaining sports seasons. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson previously said competitive start dates for lower-risk winter sports would be established prior to that Wednesday meeting, and it's not clear if that now extends to basketball as well.
IHSA and IESA sports were paused in all regions on Nov. 17, after lower-risk fall sports were conducted between August and October. That held firm until last Friday, when Pritzker announced changes to IDPH's all-sports policy that allowed lower- and medium-risk winter sports to compete and higher-risk winter sports to conduct intra-squad scrimmages in regions that reached Tier 1 or Phase 4 of IDPH mitigations.
The IHSA at that time also established contact days for spring, summer and fall sports that were set to begin Monday in regions outside Tier 3 mitigations.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.