Athletes and coaches associated with the IESA have joined those attached to the IHSA in continuing to wait for a fall sports announcement, with Wednesday's IESA Board of Directors meeting not resulting in a decision about whether those activities will occur as scheduled.
IESA officials on Thursday posted on the organization's Facebook page that "an update on the status of fall activities will be sent to the membership no later than July 24." The fate of the IESA's 2020 fall sports season, like the IHSA's fall slate, is in question because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The IESA Facebook post reads that a Wednesday Zoom conference call was conducted to "discuss the possibility/practicality of holding IESA activities in the 2020-21 school year and specifically the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, cross-country, and girls' basketball." IHSA executive director Craig Anderson also was on the call, according to the post.
According to the post, the IESA is waiting to hear back from the Illinois Department of Public Health and office of Governor J.B. Pritzker about "guidance regarding interscholastic activity participation and health and safety requirements."
"The answers that we receive from these agencies will have a significant impact on the type of activity and/or format of the activity that we are able to offer during the school year," the post reads. "To date, we have not received answers to our inquiries."
Without an IDPH or governor's office response, "the IESA Board simply felt ... it would not be prudent at this time to make a decision to cancel fall activities knowing that a decision like that is devastating to the very students and schools the IESA serves."
A Thursday email from IESA executive director Steve Endsley to the organization's membership dove a little further into discussion points during the aforementioned Zoom meeting:
- "If the no physical contact mandate remains in place, then, in all likelihood, cross-country and girls' basketball will not be able to be conducted as scheduled. However, the board is adamant that activities can be conducted within the guidelines that are currently in place should be held. At this point in time, we will proceed with our golf state series."
- "It was abundantly clear during the meeting that the board is committed to providing opportunities for students during the 2020-21 school year. There was considerable discussion on the approaching seasons of softball and baseball where tryouts/practice can start July 27 and August 3, respectively. We did not make a decision regarding the cancelation of those two activities or conducting the activities. It was determined that those seasons could start slightly later than the dates listed in the IESA calendar if that would allow the seasons to still be held."
- "If activities are held and you have students who choose to do remote learning even though you are also offering traditional in-person classroom teaching, the eligibility of the students who choose remote learning will be a district decision."
- "Should the governor require that schools move remote learning, either to begin the school year or at some point during the school year, then all IESA activities would be suspended and/or canceled."
The IESA actually beat the IHSA to the punch when it came to canceling spring sports state series earlier this year. Endsley announced his organization's decision on April 3, while Anderson made public the IHSA's choice on April 21.
The IHSA Board of Directors is next scheduled to meet this upcoming Wednesday, Anderson told member schools via email Wednesday night, though that date is "tentative on the association receiving confirmation from IDPH, the governor's office, or ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) of the outlook for the start of the fall seasons."
IHSA officials on Tuesday announced they would be deferring to the IDPH, ISBE and governor's office when it comes to making future decisions on its "Return To Play" plan, which currently is in Phase 4.