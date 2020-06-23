Good question. But ever since Josh Whitman arrived at Illinois in the spring of 2016, the Illini athletic director has taken an aggressive approach when it comes to upgrading numerous UI athletic facilities. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers up a quick breakdown:
FOOTBALL
The $79.2 million Smith Center opened 10 months ago on the east side of Memorial Stadium. Players returned recently to begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts at the facility’s new weight room amid the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Whitman unveiled plans in September 2016 to renovate the east side of Memorial Stadium and the south end zone, commonly referred to as the Horseshoe, before deciding to go with this standalone building that now houses all of the Illinois football team’s operations.
BASKETBALL
Ubben Basketball Complex opened in 1998 when Whitman was still a UI student. But in June 2018, Whitman announced plans to upgrade the standalone practice facility for both the Illini men’s and women’s basketball programs to the tune of $30 million. So far, $10 million of donations have been announced publicly, with the family of John and Anne Dossey pledging the largest gift so far of $5 million. Among the potential upgrades: two new half-courts for both the men and women and a two-story strength and conditioning room.
BASEBALL
The architect’s renderings unveiled Monday show an updated look at what the program hopes becomes the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center. The $8 million project, which will feature 26,000 square feet and a full indoor infield, among other amenities, along the third-base line at Illinois Field, is set to be completed by January 2022, with the Atkins family donating a lead gift of $3 million in November 2018. The windows on the left side of the above image will lead into the existing clubhouse and locker rooms.
SOFTBALL
Eichelberger Field in Urbana is slated to get new upgrades before the first pitch of the 2022 season. The $6 million Rex and Alice A. Martin Training Center was announced in late February, with the 13,200-square foot indoor facility providing a full infield, recruiting lobby and Hall of Fame, among other features. The facility, which saw the Martin family contribute a $3 million lead naming gift, will connect to the current clubhouse past the third-base line and is set to be completed by December 2021 after construction starts later this year.
SOCCER, TRACK & FIELD
The two sports are connected because their two new facilities will be within a few hundred feet of one another at $18 million Demirjian Park named in honor of the Demirjian family after a lead gift of $7 million. Janet Rayfield’s soccer team already played several matches on its new field along St. Mary’s Road last season, with plans to do so again this upcoming season whenever it kicks off. The track and field facility is set to be completed in time for the 2021 outdoor season, with Illinois set to host the Big Ten outdoor championships next spring.