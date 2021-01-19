Dan Sheehan was one of 542 Illinois high school athletic directors to join Tuesday’s Zoom call with IHSA officials.
“We had a great representation of the state,” said Sheehan, Monticello’s AD.
Other elements of the gathering weren’t nearly as clear, as school representatives try to understand what their athletes are able to do within the confines of Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 mitigations.
“There are a lot of unknowns and clarifications that IHSA has not gotten from IDPH,” Sheehan said. “I think the (Zoom call’s) message was the IHSA has always been about creating opportunities.”
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson attempted to alleviate some concerns Tuesday evening by sending an email to member schools, addressing numerous details regarding the immediate future of prep athletics.
On the “unknowns and clarifications” front, Sheehan said Anderson indicated during the Zoom meeting that last Friday’s update from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, regarding regions shifting from Tier 3 mitigations, came as a surprise.
“Craig made it known he was under the understanding no regions were moving,” Sheehan said. “So our meeting on Thursday (an earlier IHSA-ADs meeting) was unfortunately kind of depressing, because we were anticipating moderate- and higher-risk sports programs were going to be over.”
Instead, nine of Illinois’ 11 regions have moved from Tier 3 mitigations — which pause all youth and adult recreational sports — into Tier 2, Tier 1 or Phase 4. Each of those three mitigation levels permits a certain amount of high school sports activity.
Region 6, which encompasses The News-Gazette’s coverage area, presently resides in Tier 1 of IDPH mitigations. That allows winter sports to resume practicing.
It also will permit badminton, bowling, competitive cheer and dance, girls’ gymnastics and boys’ swimming and diving — each a lower-risk winter sport — to contest nonconference and out-of-state events, tournaments and IHSA state series once the IHSA comes up with competitive start dates for those events.
In the aforementioned letter to IHSA member schools, Anderson reported that the IHSA Board of Directors earlier in the day approved an acclimatization plan for lower-risk winter sports. All of those teams will need to complete seven practice days after their first practice and prior to their first contest in order to be eligible for competition.
“The IHSA board will meet again on Jan. 27,” Anderson said. “It is my expectation that there, we will come out of that meeting with a more formalized schedule for the remainder of the year.”
Local basketball teams currently can conduct intra-squad scrimmages as well, in accordance with Tier 1 guidelines, but IHSA spokesman Matt Troha told The News-Gazette on Monday that the organization is waiting to learn how basketball and future higher-risk sports can improve to playing actual games.
Sheehan said the IHSA’s current priority is to provide a season for lower-risk winter sports. Under the IHSA’s previously-established calendar, those sports — along with basketball — would’ve competed between Nov. 16 and Feb. 13.
Sheehan said discussion in the Zoom call indicated those sports could compete into March, under a new schedule.
Another topic discussed in the IHSA-ADs Zoom call was contact days for non-winter sports. Anderson in his email to member schools said fall, spring and summer sports teams can begin contact days Jan. 25, as long as said teams are in a non-Tier 3 region. Sheehan said the Zoom call indicated those contact days will be unlimited.
One concern regarding those contact days is potential conflict with AAU or other independent programs. Anderson addressed that as well in his email.
“In normal circumstances, a student-athlete would need to terminate contact with a non-school/travel team within seven days of their first high school practice,” Anderson said. “Given that the entire state is not yet afforded the same opportunities, any low- or medium-risk winter sports that are starting practice will not yet count toward the time when they must cease participation with non-schools teams. We will announce a universal start that will align with the seven-day window for travel sports following the next board meeting.”
Anderson also noted that the IHSA is considering Tier 1 and Phase 4 of IDPH mitigations “one in the same” for the time being.