Less than a week after the IHSA released Phase 4 of the its "Return To Play" guidelines, organization officials on Thursday published significant rules amendments that, in part, prohibit direct contact between athletes.
An email sent Thursday from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson to IHSA member schools outlined three changes to Phase 4, based on "very important directives from the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the Governor's office" pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The alterations, Anderson said in the email, "create an alignment with the ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) and the recent concerns we have heard from some of our school administrators" since the IDPH approved Phase 4 last Friday. Member schools were able to implement Phase 4 in their own activities as soon as last Sunday.
The three bullet points outlined in the email read as follows:
- "There cannot be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes";
- "All persons must always wear masks (we are working to determine if this includes outside while social distancing)";
- "There must be a strict 50-person limit to all indoor activities, and that would include any spectators (people in those groups should also socially distance)."
The first bullet point puts a halt to such activities as 7-on-7 football scrimmages and basketball camps. Iroquois West football coach Jason Thiele tweeted Thursday afternoon that "lifting and 7 on 7 has been canceled for tonight."
The IHSA's Phase 4 document indicated that coaches and volunteers must wear masks while athletes "should be encouraged to wear a mask if feasible for the sport." The second bullet point indicates athletes now must wear masks as well, though it's not clear if that's in both indoor and outdoor settings.
The IHSA's Phase 4 document included a line that "group sizes should be limited to 50 total participants, coaches and referees (i.e. excludes spectators)." With the third bullet point, at least when it comes to indoor events, all people involved are lumped into one group when it comes to the 50-person limit.
"The changes and adjustments to Phase 4 Return To Play guidelines could come periodically in the coming weeks as the testing numbers fluctuate," Anderson said in the email. "While these changes to our guidance document have been shared with IDPH, we do not have our document approved. When we do have it approved with these changes, we will pass along an updated copy."