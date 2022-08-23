BLOOMINGTON — The shot clock is coming to IHSA boys' and girls' basketball.
On a limited basis, at least.
The organization's board of directors announced Tuesday that an experimental shot clock has been approved to regular-season tournaments and shootouts this school year.
Event hosts wishing to utilize a shot clock will need to receive IHSA approval. Information on that process will be provided to schools next month.
"The IHSA's survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn't ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release. "Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management and school finances."
The shot clock topic has drawn mixed reviews statewide. For example, Danville boys' basketball coach Durrell Robinson is part of a coach group, the Shot Clock Warriors, that presented a proposal to IHSA officials in 2020 which hoped to bring the technology to Illinois prep hoops.
Last year, the National Federation of State High School Associations' Basketball Rules Committee approved the use of a 35-second shot clock by all states that wish to adopt it.
The IHSA's press release didn't include how much time would be placed on shot clocks used in the state this school year.
Also approved at Tuesday's meeting was the discontinuation of the Three-Point Showdown that is part of the boys' and girls' basketball state series. Wording in the IHSA's press release, however, seems to indicate the event could return at a later date.
"Changes in the state series dates and format last year created challenges conducting (the showdown) at multiple levels of the state series," Anderson said. "As a result, we recommended discontinuing it for the time being so we can focus on how we make these pivotal postseason contests the best experience possible."
The first IHSA three-point contests were conducted in 1992 (boys) and 1993 (girls).
Another point of discussion in the board meeting surrounded name, image and likeness for IHSA student-athletes.
"The IHSA board will continue to discuss (NIL) at the September board meeting with a possible recommendation for a bylaw addressing NIL allowances during the upcoming IHSA legislative process," reads the post-meeting press release.
NIL has become a major talking point in college athletics over the last year-plus. The University of Illinois on Tuesday launched an official NIL partnership with the group Opendorse, intended to help Illini student-athletes cash in on their respective brands.
According to the website biz.opendorse.com, NIL regulations for high school athletes have been confirmed in 16 different states by their respective state high school sports associations.