Less than 24 hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent shockwaves through Illinois' prep sports scene, the IHSA Board of Directors made perhaps a more stunning announcement.
Basketball is on.
The board at a Wednesday special meeting voted to run the IHSA basketball season as currently scheduled, beginning with practices Nov. 16 and games Nov. 30.
This decision was made despite Pritzker on Tuesday announcing that basketball had been moved from medium-risk to higher-risk status in the Illinois Department of Public Health sports guidelines, meaning its athletes couldn't do more than participate in non-contact workouts.
The IHSA has deferred to Pritzker and the IDPH since July, including when postponing typical fall sports of football, volleyball and boys' soccer until February.
But the IHSA this time around opted to side with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
"After diligent discussion, the board has made the decision (Wednesday) to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball," an IHSA press release reads. "The board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understands the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.
"On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium-risk and high-risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread."
Indiana and Iowa already have gone forth with plans for their upcoming basketball campaigns, and no other states surrounding Illinois have announced intention to postpone high school hoops proceedings.
"Instead, we will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those SMAC mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation," the press release reads. Those mitigations, according to the press release, include "masks during play and social distancing on benches," which "the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely."
"Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled," the press release reads. "We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting, and the board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.
"Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. ... However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come."
Pritzker during a Wednesday press conference offered a brief reply to the IHSA board's decision.
"We've told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know," Pritzker said. "It's unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.
"What we're listening to is the guidance that's given by national organizations, the guidance that's given by physicians — particularly those that treat children — and, of course, the experts in sports medicine. And so what I would suggest is that, if there's a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety, and I think that's where we have intended for all our guidance to fall."
Meanwhile, the 2020-21 wrestling season has shifted from a Nov. 16 start time to an April launching point, specifically running April 19-June 26.
This falls in line with a September proposal presented by some of the state's wrestling coaches and officials requesting the grappling season be moved from its winter spot in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys' swimming and diving, competitive cheer, competitive dance, bowling and girls' gymnastics all will occur this winter as anticipated, joining basketball in a Nov. 16 practice start date and a Feb. 13 end of competition date.