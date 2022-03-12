It’s the day high school basketball fans in the state have waited for: state championship Saturday in Champaign. Sports editor MATT DANIELS with a rundown of what to expect:
CLASS 1A
Yorkville Christian (24-13) vs. Liberty (30-5), 11 a.m.
The scoop: Yorkville Christian has yet to play a close game this postseason. That won’t change on Saturday, either. Liberty has had quite the run to reach its first state championship game, but the school located roughly 20 miles east of Quincy hasn’t faced anyone like Jaden Schutt and Co.
The pick: Yorkville Christian, 78-50.
Class 2A
Monticello (33-3) vs. Nashville (29-4), 12:30 p.m.
The scoop: Defense wins championships. And opportunistic offense. This is where Monticello has the edge against Nashville. Ben Cresap, Dylan Ginalick, Trevor Fox, Tanner Buehnerkemper and Joey Sprinkle make sure the Sages — and all of Piatt County — celebrate Saturday.
The pick: Monticello, 42-30.
Class 3A
Sacred Heart-Griffin (34-3) vs. Metamora (30-6), 5:30 p.m.
The scoop: Beating Simeon on Friday gives Metamora even more credibility than what the Redbirds — and their strong fan support — brought to Champaign. The guard play of Zack Schroeder and Tyson Swanson make sure Metamora heads home with its first-ever state title.
The pick: Metamora, 53-48.
Class 4A
Whitney Young (26-9) vs. Glenbard West (36-1), 7 p.m.
The scoop: Braden Huff may well end up being a star at Gonzaga. But before the 6-foot-10 big man heads west for college, he’ll make sure to end his high school career with the ultimate prize: a state championship against one of Chicago’s premier programs.
The pick: Glenbard West, 68-55.