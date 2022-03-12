CHAMPAIGN — Some basketball players’ parents voice their opinion from the stands despite a questionable or unclear hoops pedigree.
Any advice that comes from the father of St. Ignatius freshman guard Phoenix Gill doesn’t fall in that category.
That’s what happens when your dad is Kendall Gill, a former second-team All-American at Illinois who went on to score nearly 13,000 points in the NBA.
“It’s his school. I really want them to win,” Gill said while watching the Wolfpack compete in Friday’s Class 3A third-place game versus Simeon in the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament. “I really thought they were going to be able to win the whole thing.”
St. Ignatius came away with a third-place trophy after earning a 61-59 victory over the Wolverines.
The Wolfpack picked a good time to make the program’s first-ever state appearance, with the tournament returning to Gill’s college home of State Farm Center this season for the first time since 1995.
“It is awesome. I had butterflies when he ran on the court to warm up, because this is where I played,” said Gill, who was an Illini between 1986 and 1990. “I spent so many years in this building, so many hours in this building. To see your offspring be able to do the same thing, it’s just an honor.”
Phoenix Gill didn’t see any playing time in either the third-place game or Friday’s 50-39 semifinal loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. But Kendall Gill still feels this is an important moment for his son.
“He’s just a freshman. He led the JV in scoring, so I was happy with that,” Kendall Gill said. “This is a good experience for him so that hopefully he can get down here the next three years and really get a chance to play.”
The elder Gill, who now serves as a Chicago Bulls analyst for NBC Sports, is completely on board with the state tournament coming back to and remaining in Champaign.
“I was an advocate,” Gill said. “Back when I was in high school, the tournament was here, it was on WGN and we saw this building. We all aspired to get downstate so we could play here. And that’s why I’m so glad they have brought the tournament back. I think it’s going to be great for recruiting at the University of Illinois. And this is where it’s supposed to be, point blank.”
★ ★ ★
The closest St. Ignatius had gotten to state qualification before this week was a Class AA super-sectional berth in 2000.
So the school of 1,443 didn’t take its inaugural state showing lightly.
A large number of students decked in gold and maroon descended upon State Farm Center on Friday morning for St. Ignatius’ 10 a.m. Class 3A semifinal game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
In fact, five sections of the building’s west 100- and 200-level seating either were completely or mostly full during the Wolfpack’s 50-39 loss to the Cyclones. A sixth section also hosted a few rows worth of students.
When it was pointed out to some of St. Ignatius’ players that the entire school seemed to have made the trip south, those athletes weren’t surprised.
“This entire week, the energy at Ignatius has been something we have never seen the four years we have been here,” senior guard A.J. Redd said. “So it’s been great to have the support of everyone we go to school with — our parents, the staff, alumni — sort of all come together and support us on a stage as big as this. So it was awesome to have them here and cheer us on.
“Although we came short of our goal of winning this entire thing, we have a lot to be proud of and we know that we have the support of all those people behind us.”
★ ★ ★
Brian Krafcisin is in the midst of the first school year of his first teaching job as Unity High School’s choral director.
Was the Tinley Park Andrew graduate prepared to lead 10 Rockets onto Lou Henson Court inside State Farm Center as part of that first school year?
“No, not at all,” Krafcisin said. “It was a big surprise to me, and definitely a big surprise to the kids, too.”
Unity’s banner singers kicked off Friday night’s pair of third-place games at thestate tournament, featuring Class 3A and 4A programs, by singing the national anthem. They’re accustomed to performing that duty at the Rockets’ football and basketball games.
“They were wowed, excited and they wanted to take the opportunity,” Krafcisin said. “Just practice, practice, practice. Practice how you perform. You can practice until you get it right. You also can practice until it doesn’t bode well.”
★ ★ ★
Drew Valentine will travel wherever work takes him.
Even to the home facility of Illinois men’s basketball, a team Valentine helped Loyola Chicago beat in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Valentine was an assistant coach on Porter Moser‘s staff when the eighth-seeded Ramblers stunned the top-seeded Illini 71-58. He’ll get to coach in the NCAA tournament again this season, but as the Ramblers’ head coach. He replaced Porter Moser after Moser left to take the Oklahoma job, and Loyola Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship last Sunday, so they’ll hear their name called when the 68-team field is announced on Sunday evening.
Even with all that’s going on with his current team, Valentine wasn’t passing up the opportunity to some games on Friday at the state tournament.
“It’s dope,” said Valentine, who has Tuscola senior guard Jalen Quinn signed in Loyola’s latest recruiting class. “I’ve only been to the one at Bradley before.”
Valentine’s dad, Carlton, played college basketball at Michigan State. A school that also is familiar with State Farm Center.
“He played against Nick (Anderson) and Kendall Gill, those guys,” Drew Valentine said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, man, you’re going downstate? They’re playing it back at Champaign? That’s what’s up.’ It’s cool how everybody talks about how it used to be. It’s cool that it’s back here.”
Valentine’s first IHSA state tournament visit happened in 2018, when he was scouting for the Ramblers in Peoria. But Valentine also recalls viewing Michigan’s highs school players in a similar state tournament setting during his years growing up in Lansing.
“My earliest memory is being 9 years old in Michigan at the Breslin Center and watching,” Valentine said. “I just move myself back in that ... where I was that young kid coming (to state) thinking that these high school kids were the biggest deal ever. I think it’s a great experience for these kids to play here, and it’s great for these communities as well.”
★ ★ ★
Joey Wright would be providing radio play-by-play for at least one game in Friday’s state semifinals.
As a co-founder of Clutch Sports Media, the Urbana graduate and current Bradley student would be working alongside John Komosa in calling Metamora’s 3A semifinal game versus Simeon at State Farm Center.
If the Redbirds lost, Wright would remain busy Friday evening with the 3A third-place game. If the Redbirds won, though, Wright and the Clutch crew could wait until 5:30 p.m. Saturday to broadcast Metamora’s next game.
For the 3A state championship.
Guess what the Redbirds did?
“No rooting interests, but having seen this team so much and talking with the players and the coaches all year, it’s cool to see,” Wright said. “You know what it means to Metamora as a city (and) as a school to be here.”
The Redbirds shocked the Wolverines 50-47 in Metamora’s first-ever state tournament game and will play Sacred Heart-Griffin for the title on Saturday night.
“We’ve done Metamora all season. You just had the feeling since the season started that it’s something special,” Wright said. “By and large, they just like sports. It’s a sports school, and they like to show school pride and it’s really showing now.”
Though Wright has to call games down the middle, it had to be strenuous to watch the Redbirds rally from an eight-point deficit with about five minutes remaining in regulation.
“I always listen to the pros. Like (voice of the Illini) Brian Barnhart‘s a guy I listen to, and I’m just amazed at how they can slow the game down,” Wright said. “That’s something I try to work on in these close games, slowing it down and trying not to let the moment get too big. It’s hard sometimes. I think I did a good job of it (Friday).”
Wright is familiar with the boys’ state tournament’s previous home, considering it resided in Bradley’s Carver Arena between 1996 and 2020.
“I was here as a fan for the 2A games (Thursday). ... I had Monticello fans screaming my ear off in the row behind me,” Wright said. “It’s a Big Ten floor. It’s a newly renovated arena. I think the players really enjoy playing on this floor, and I think it shows the fans enjoy coming here as well.”
★ ★ ★
Paxton Warden didn’t produce the greatest offensive outing of his high school basketball career on Friday. But the Glenbard West guard watched his team roll past Bolingbrook 77-47 in a 4A state semifinal game. So Warden’s three points on 1 of 7 shooting didn’t concern him.
“I played the more playmaking position, getting guys open, feeding Bobby (Durkin) because he was hot and wasn’t missing any threes,” said Warden, who compiled four assists. “My shot definitely wasn’t falling, but my teammates were definitely still getting me open.”
Warden is an incoming walk-on with Brad Underwood‘s Illinois program. That Warden got one shot to go down — a three-pointer that extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to 61-40 early in the fourth quarter — on his future home floor held meaning to the senior.
“Came a little later than I expected, but it was definitely a great opportunity,” Warden said. “It’s an awesome experience for me. I can’t wait for next year.”
COLIN LIKAS AND GAVIN GOOD