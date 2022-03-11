CHAMPAIGN — John Currey didn’t enter this month with the knowledge that his Champaign Central band would be performing inside State Farm Center.
But the Maroons made themselves at home just a short drive from their high school, offering artistic entertainment on Day 1 of this year’s IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament.
“I know that there used to be an application process. You used to have to send stuff in,” said Currey, the Maroons’ director since 1998. “We did not have to send anything in. I got an email a couple days ago asking if we’d like to do it.
“Every time we have a basketball game (listeners are) like, ‘Hey, man, the band sounds good.’ I don’t know if somebody said, ‘You need to have these guys.’”
Central was permitted to send 40 participants, including Currey, if the Maroons had enough band members willing to be involved in the first state tournament based in Champaign-Urbana since 1995.
“We asked them if they would be interested,” Currey said, “and we had a lot of kids say, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’”
The Maroons provided tunes Thursday during breaks in the Class 1A third-place game between Scales Mound and Steeleville and the Class 2A third-place tilt between Chicago DePaul College Prep and Rockridge.
“We have about 25 or 30 songs that we’ll play,” Currey said. “There’s a couple that are newer than others. We’ll see if we play them.”
Anyone who’s purchased a ticket to watch basketball inside Combes Gymnasium is familiar with what Currey’s crew brings to the table. Likewise, Currey was aware what he and his kids were getting into when he brought them to State Farm Center.
“I was a (teaching assistant) at Notre Dame and a TA here at Illinois, so I did do this like 30 years ago,” said Currey, who donned a headset through which an IHSA official could communicate when the Maroons needed to play.
“I figured it’d be like this,” Currey continued. “It’s very different than a high school game. We’ve actually played a couple high school games here, too, so we’ve had some of this. But it’s been 10 years or so since I’ve done it.”
Central’s band will be followed at the tournament by that of Urbana, which will play during Friday’s Class 3A and 4A third-place events. Bands from Fairfield, Dakota and Rich Township also are taking part in this week’s festivities.
“It’s very cool,” Currey said. “They were wide-eyed getting to come in the tunnel. ... They know a lot of the kids from the Marching Illini play here. They’re friends with some of the kids that are in it, so they’re like, ‘Yeah, this is cool.’”
★ ★ ★
Pairing with the Central band Thursday night was Rantoul senior Tayon Swift, who was tasked with singing the national anthem prior to the aforementioned Class 3A third-place game.
What was Swift’s warm-up routine for his moment in the spotlight, which occurred directly in the middle of Lou Henson Court?
“You drink lots of water, you limber up and you pray,” he said, “because I’m terrified. So many things could go awry.”
Nothing did, though.
Swift took about 1 minute, 25 seconds to complete his booming rendition of the anthem. It was received with a hearty round of applause from spectators around State Farm Center.
Those clapping couldn’t have known exactly how Swift was feeling before he belted out his first note.
“I’m trembling in my boots, if you will,” Swift said. “My heart’s beating fast. But I have found that I’m not quite as ready as I thought I would be. I was like, once I get there I’ll find that energy, and I’m still looking for it.”
Swift is a track and cross-country runner as well as a soccer player for Eagles athletics, also staying active at his school via choir, theater and emeritus club.
After being nominated for an anthem singing position by Rantoul principal Todd Wilson, Swift was glad to accept the duty despite his nerves.
“It feels absolutely amazing that I get to be part of something bigger than myself, especially coming from a small town,” Swift said. “It’s nice to represent us and what we can do and just present something to everyone.”
★ ★ ★
Dave Bernhard and Mike Lindo form a well known IHSA broadcasting tandem for state football, basketball and baseball competitions. They estimate their first partnership for a boys’ basketball television broadcast occurred in 2005 or 2006.
While the IHSA tournament still resided in Peoria.
“I was really excited when it went to Peoria, but I’m excited this year, too,” Bernhard said. “If we’re excited that it’s here, I can’t imagine what the kids are like.”
Bernhard did play-by-play and Lindo handled color commentary for Thursday’s Class 2A games. They’ll do the same for Friday’s Class 4A contests, as well as during Saturday’s 2A and 4A championships.
Their initial impressions were positive when discussing the tournament’s return to Champaign-Urbana after nearly 30 years in Peoria.
“I was a little kid looking around (State Farm Center), like doing a 360 going around,” Bernhard said. “I’ll tell you the other thing, too: Once we came in, it had the sound of what it should sound like.”
“You can definitely see Champaign wants it back, too,” Lindo added. “The community, they’re reaching out and doing things. It’s really cool.”
Bernhard and Lindo each have plenty of hours spent at Assembly Hall/State Farm Center during the state tournament’s inaugural run on the University of Illinois campus, which began in 1919 and ended in 1995.
“It used to be like 40 radio stations shoulder to shoulder,” Lindo said. “It was crazy.”
“This was all gray,” added Bernhard, motioning to the facility’s orange and blue seating and decor. “It’s still 32 minutes of basketball, and I think the rims are still 10 feet high. ... But when we walked in (Wednesday), there were memories that came back.”
The two couldn’t help but be basketball fans for a bit prior to putting on an objective face for television.
“We went and got our picture taken at half court,” Lindo said, “just because.”
The question all Monticello fans want an answer to, of course, is how these guys feel about the Sages’ chances of winning a Class 2A state title.
Chances that increased Thursday after Kevin Roy‘s team defeated Rockridge 54-38 in a semifinal contest.
“We watched them online Monday night against Central Catholic (in a super-sectional). It was like, ‘Oh, I like the way this team plays,’” Bernhard said. “They move the ball, they don’t take bad shots and I appreciate that kind of play.”
★ ★ ★
Gary Tidwell was part of three boys’ basketball teams that qualified for the IHSA state tournament.
Pana in 1988 and Prairie Central in both 1989 and 1990 sent squads to State Farm Center to vie for a Class A title.
Tidwell enjoyed the memories so much that he’s attended the tournament — in both Champaign and Peoria — on a regular basis ever since.
The sixth-year Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ coach brought 12 of his athletes in from Vermilion County for Thursday’s Class 1A semifinals and first of two Class 2A semifinals.
The Blue Devils’ contingent spotted up in section 110, a stone’s throw from the Orange Krush’s typical seating for Illinois basketball games.
“We like to bring our team out for the state tournament games, just to give them a vision of where we aspire to be,” said Tidwell, who oversaw a Class 2A super-sectional appearance from his 2019-2020 BHRA unit. “It’s fun for the kids. We take the day as a field trip ... and watch some good basketball. It’s great that it’s close.”
Tidwell figured attendance would be a bit stronger for the 1A matchups in the morning and early afternoon but added that “I’m sure it’ll pick up.”
“It’s great for the kids to be in the main college campus, see where the Fighting Illini play and experience that,” Tidwell said. “It’s great that it’s back in Champaign.”
Tidwell didn’t direct his Blue Devils against Monticello this season, though BHRA battled with the Sages during the condensed 2020-21 campaign. Monticello earned a 62-50 home victory in nonconference play.
“Coach Roy’s gotten the most out of his team,” Tidwell said. “I don’t think they’re a dominating offensive group, but they do the job defensively. I think they’ve got a chance. You play defense, you’re always going to be in it.
“Seniors die hard. They’ve got a good senior group there, and they play hard together. So we’re pulling for them.”
★ ★ ★
Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, it became especially easy to collide with a Monticello fan almost anywhere inside State Farm Center.
Having easily the shortest trip to Champaign of any fan base whose team qualified for the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament, the Sages’ backers made their presence felt before, during and after their team’s 54-38 win over Rockridge in the Class 2A semifinals.
“Monticello is a small town, but it’s so nice that they’ve got a great school system and a great sports program,” said Jerry Cunningham, who attended the matchup with daughter and Sages student Brenna. “The whole town gets behind the kids, and you don’t really see that in a lot of towns anymore. So it makes it exciting for the kids.”
Younger city residents are especially enjoying watching their peers thrive on the hardwood.
“It’s a little scary sometimes, but I have full confidence in them,” Sages senior Addison Wallace said. “(Winning a boys’ basketball state championship) has never been done before at Monticello, so that would just mean the world, being here for it.”
Senior Lizzie Stiverson was a starter for the Sages’ girls’ basketball team this school year. She and Wallace were among the high-schoolers who filled out Monticello’s student section, positioned right behind the team’s bench during the semifinal.
“The offense is very mesmerizing,” Stiverson said. “They always have control of the ball, are always on offense more than they are on defense.”
Roy’s team is inspiring those not yet in the high school ranks as well.
That includes kids who were part of the Monticello Middle School seventh-grade boys’ basketball team that captured an IESA Class 3A state runner-up trophy last month.
“I’ve always known that this has been a pretty good group,” said seventh-grader Gehrig Quick. “I’ve seen they had talent since the younger ages. I’m surprised they made it to state because this doesn’t really happen for a small town like us, but I expected they’d go pretty far.”
“(My) favorite player on the team is Joey Sprinkle because he reminds him of his own game,” added seventh-grader Grant Kiger. “This doesn’t really happen a bunch, and it’s good to come see it because you never know — it might not happen again.”
COLIN LIKAS AND GAVIN GOOD