CHAMPAIGN — Simeon boys’ basketball coach Robert Smith accomplished more in 19 seasons than most coaches can dream of. Smith compiled a record of 513-89 and captured six IHSA state championships, raising either a Class 3A or 4A trophy at Peoria’s Carver Arena in 2006, 2007 and across four straight seasons between 2010 and 2013.
His two appearances in the state tournament at State Farm Center, however, were marked by losses to Metamora.
A 50-47 defeat in a 3A semifinal game last season, and a 46-42 overtime loss in Saturday’s night 3A championship game.
“This is not what I saw at all (when I started at Simeon),” Smith said. “I had a vision that I could do something like this, but this is not what I saw at all. This is solely from God. This has been a great run. I appreciate everything. I appreciate the parents and them trusting me with their kids.”
Expectations are always high for the Wolverines. Smith opened his postgame press conference Saturday by alluding to the fact that the expectations of the school’s players create a state title-or-bust mentality.
“Like I told them in the locker room, they really don’t have a reason to hold their heads down,” Smith said. “It was a great season. If I had to go to war with another group of guys, it would be those same guys.”
That group closed an era of Simeon — and Chicago — basketball on Saturday night in Champaign.
“When I look back at this in two weeks or three weeks, it’s going to be something different,” Smith said. “Right now, I’m just in the moment. So I haven’t even thought about any of this right now.”
* * *
Even with Saturday’s loss in the Class 3A state championship game, Simeon senior Miles Rubin has an individual achievement to hang his hat on.
The Loyola Chicago signee followed his eight blocked shots in Friday’s semifinal victory against St. Ignatius with six blocked shots versus Metamora.
That makes the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward the new four-class record holder for most blocked shots in an IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament. His 14 total blocks surpasses the 13 posted by Mooseheart’s Makur Puou during the 2014 1A state tournament.
Rubin’s eight semifinal blocks also established a new 3A single-game record in addition to establishing the new four-class record.
The all-time leader for most blocked shots in a single IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament is former NBA player and current ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis. He racked up 25 blocks for East St. Louis Lincoln in the 1988 AA tournament, though that covered four games.
* * *
Anyone who’s heard even remotely of Bloomington Central Catholic’s exploits this season knew exactly who DePaul College Prep would try to stop within the Saints’ lineup on Saturday.
Junior Cole Certa holds 13 Division I offers, including one from Brad Underwood‘s Illini.
Underwood was present inside State Farm Center when Certa and his Central Catholic teammates played DePaul for the 2A state championship.
The 6-foot-5 guard scored a team-best 18 points, but it was a struggle to obtain each and every one of those points during the Saints’ 65-41 loss to the Rams.
“We really wanted this one. This was the goal from the beginning of the year, to win state, and it just wasn’t our night,” Certa said. “(DePaul College Prep is) a good defensive team. I thought at times I made the right play. Maybe I could’ve been a little better offensively.”
Certa shot 7 of 19 from the field for Central Catholic (26-12), including 4 of 14 from beyond the three-point arc. The Rams (23-12) forced him into four turnovers.
“We wanted to go no-catch (with Certa). He’s so good of a player that we knew he was going to score points, but it needed to be with volume shots,” DePaul College Prep coach Tom Kleinschmidt said. “So if he was going to get 20, he had to take 30 shots. ... He’s an unbelievable shooter and an unbelievable player.”
Central Catholic emerged from a loaded Illini Prairie Conference regular-season slate as a team to watch for in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Saints were joined by Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac as league squads that won a 2A regional title. Pontiac went on to defeat both SJ-O and Prairie Central in a sectional, before the Saints topped the Indians in a super-sectional game this past Monday night.
“The reality is if what you did yesterday still looks good today, you haven’t done anything today. That’ll be last year. We’ll see how hard they’ll work,” said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch, who led the Saints to the 2014 2A state championship and the 2018 2A third-place trophy.
“I tell our kids, ‘Ink is only poisonous if you drink it,’ and hopefully they don’t drink any of it,” Welch continued. “Sometimes they follow that Twitter and all those things, and they see what you write and all those kind of things and they get into that. That’s no good. They’ve got to come out with a chip on their shoulders, and that’ll be their challenge.”
* * *
How exactly can there be a downside to a team cultivating a large, early lead — specifically in an IHSA state championship game?
Let 43rd-year Gibault boys’ coach Dennis Rueter explain.
Because he got to watch his Hawks storm to a 19-5 advantage through one quarter versus Scales Mound during Saturday’s 1A state final at State Farm Center.
“It was almost a negative because I think we kind of (thought), ‘OK, yeah, we get off to a good start, we’re going to blow these guys out,’” Rueter said. “No, we’re not going to blow these guys out. They’re a solid team. They’ve been here before.”
Indeed, the Hornets’ offense erupted in the second quarter and propelled Scales Mound to a halftime deficit of just 25-23. Coach Erik Kudronowicz‘s crew took the lead on four occasions in the third quarter as well before Gibault pulled away for a 65-45 win.
“The key to us was not the great start. I thought the key was the way we handled the third quarter,” Rueter said. “We kind of came back out and said, ‘OK, let’s refocus here a little bit, get back on task.’”
Gibault (32-7) held a 45-39 edge entering the fourth quarter. A manageable task for Scales Mound (33-6) to take on, considering what the Hornets already had battled through on the day.
But Hawks junior forwards Gavin Kesler and Hudson Blank spent the last period chipping away at Scales Mound’s chances of prevailing.
Kesler pounded away in the paint and generated eight points during the fourth quarter, while Blank swished a pair of three-pointers.
“I’ve got to thank my teammates for that one. They were finding me shots and everything,” Blank said. “They told me, ‘Step-in threes, that’s your shot. You’ve got to hit it.’”
Saturday’s victory by Gibault made a state champion out of Rueter, who guided the Hawks to the 1999 A state final before they lost 45-43 to Rock Falls.
That marked the last time Gibault had qualified for a boys’ basketball state tournament at all.
“If we wouldn’t have won a state championship (this year), I wouldn’t have felt like my career’s incomplete. I don’t look at it as any vindication for ’99,” Rueter said. “I’ve always said, ‘Don’t win this one for me. I’ve been here 43 years. I’ve had a lot of good things happen to me. Win it for your teammates.’”