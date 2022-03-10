Class 2A third-place game

Chicago DePaul College Prep 41, Rockridge 22

The top player was … Dylan Arnett, Chicago DePaul College Prep. Similar to what happened in the Rams’ first game of the day, no one was a dominant standout for coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s group. Future Milwaukee hooper Arnett didn’t find the score sheet until the second quarter in this affair, but his first make actually put DePaul ahead for good at 16-15. The 6-foot-9 forward wound up with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and tossed in four rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.

The key moment was … DePaul’s 7-0 run to close the second quarter, constructed over the last 3 minutes and 2 seconds before halftime. It began with Arnett’s made jumper and was followed by a layup from senior guard Julian Green and a three-pointer from junior guard Maurice Thomas. Rockridge never mounted a meaningful response to this Rams surge.

By the numbers: DePaul senior guard Will Brown didn’t see any floor time in his team’s semifinal loss to Nashville but scored the Rams’ first five points in this third-place game. … DePaul senior forward Jaylan McElroy came off the bench to provide six points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots. … Rockridge was paced by senior forward Nate Henry’s seven points and 10 rebounds, which was complemented by five points from junior guard Jase Whiteman and four points from freshman center Tyson Bull. … The Rockets shot just 21 percent from the field on 42 tries after putting up a 46.9 percent shooting line on 32 attempts in their semifinal loss to Monticello.

What the Rams said: "It's awesome (to give DePaul College Prep its second state trophy in program history). Took the program over 10 years ago, we were 0-56 in our league. So in 10 years to get a number one ranking and two trophies, it's great for our program and our community." — Kleinschmidt

What the Rockets said: "These kids have worked really hard to get to this point. I know everyone says that, but about halfway through the season we decided we would make every day important and try to make every day count. So for them to kind of see that work pay off, it's validation for our seniors (and) it's motivation for our underclassmen." — coach Andy Saey

Class 1A third-place game

Scales Mound 55, Steeleville 34

The top player was … Hornets senior forward Ben Werner. He nearly registered a triple-double in his final game as a Hornet, scoring 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with eight assists and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Werner scored the Hornets’ first two buckets after Steeleville took the lead early. He helped Scales Mound break the game open in the second quarter with an and-one layup, and had seven first-half rebounds. Werner also helped limit Steeleville forward Reid Harriss to five points and four rebounds on a 2-of-8 shooting clip.

The key moment was ... Scales Mounds' Benjamin Vandigo broke the game open early in the fourth quarter, driving and scoring a layup then drilling a three-pointer to make it a 41-29 game with 6:35 to go. Vandigo finished with 16 points to lead all scorers, knocking down 7 of 14 shots and adding six rebounds.

By the numbers: After Warriors guard Zach Mevert pulled Steeleville within seven points in the third quarter, the Hornets closed the game on a 27-7 run. Scales Mound crashed the glass hard, holding a 33-20 rebounding advantage and outscoring Steeleville 26-18 in the paint. After going 2 of 15 from three-point range in the semifinal loss to Liberty, the Hornets knocked down 5 of 16 three-point attempts, including two from Vandigo. Senior guard Jacoby Gross scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting to lead the Warriors, while Mevert added eight points and seven rebounds.

What the Hornets said: “It’s something I’ll never forget. Memories we made, bus rides back from games and everything, practices. I’ll never forget it in my entire life.” — Vandigo; “It’s been a pleasure, and I’ve loved every single second of it. Seeing my younger brother that’s going to play for us in a couple of years, seeing me going through this, it makes him want to work even harder. And he pushes me around a little bit playing basketball. It’s been very joyful playing with these guys and for my family.” — guard Zayden Ellsworth

What the Warriors said: “We never really thought we were capable, maybe, of even coming here. Being able to actually pull it off was pretty special.” — Mevert; “This was our first trip (to the state finals) ever. We’d been to the sectional final, but we’ve never been to the super-sectional or state tournament. These guys have set a school record, and this is the first time in history being here for our school. These guys have a lot to be proud of. We got 29 (wins), so yes, that is a big deal for us. I believe 28 was the previous record for the school.” — coach Aaron Fiene

Class 2A state semifinal

Nashville 31, DePaul Prep 24 (2OT)

The top player was … Nashville forward Saxton Hoepker was the only player who found the basket with any rhythm, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting for the Hornets (29-4). He was instrumental in shutting down the Rams’ attack, helping hold Milwaukee recruit Dylan Arnett to eight points and four rebounds, while 6-foot-6 forwards Jaylan McElroy and Payton Kamin scored four points combined and shot 2 of 11 from the field.

The key moment was … Hoepker seized an offensive rebound and hit a contested jumper from about four feet out, giving Nashville a 24-22 lead on the first possession of the second overtime. DePaul (26-6) led for 29:20 and had an eight-point cushion with 3:35 left in the third quarter, but the Hornets never trailed again after Hoepker’s bucket. He added two free throws that extended the lead, then Isaac Turner added two more as Nashville killed the clock and held DePaul without a bucket for about 19 minutes.

By the numbers: Crucially, Nashville owned the lane, holding a 16-8 edge in points in the paint. The Hornets also held the Rams to 10-of-38 shooting (26.3 percent), while shortening the game with extended possessions and adding seven second-chance points, compared to just two for the Rams. DePaul seniors Alex Gutierez and Trevon Thomas both had poor shooting nights, combining for 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting. The win marked Nashville’s third overtime victory of its playoff run, and all five starters played the entire game.

What the Hornets said: “Yes, I think (DePaul playing slow) helped us. We’re not built for a track meet or anything like that. When they want to keep the game in the 30s, 40s, you don’t have to score 50, 60 points to win a game, that’s advantage Hornets. Give us a chance. We keep it close to the end of the fourth quarter, the end of overtime and give ourselves an opportunity on offense, that’s all we can ask for.” — Nashville coach Patrick Weathers

“We’ve always kind of been the diamond-in-the-rough team, but we’ve always known within ourselves that we could do it. Just being able to grind it out and go to a state title (in football and basketball), it’s pretty awesome. It’s going to be something we’re able to tell our kids and talk around the fire about one day.” — Hornets guard Isaac Turner

What the Rams said: “It’s hard for an adult right now to take a loss, so I know it’s hard on my guys right now. I mean, it’s obvious, we didn’t shoot well. We didn’t score well. We took them out of a lot of things. They took us out of a lot of things. To just be real honest, at the end of the game, we just got out-toughed a little bit, and that’s never happened. ... You hold them to 31 points figuring you’ll win, but you flip it around and you’ve got 24 in an overtime game. It was a bad one. All the credit goes to Nashville. Really well-coached team, kids really play together… Honestly, quite similar to who we are.” — DePaul coach Tom Kleinschmidt

Class 2A state semifinal

Monticello 54, Rockridge 38

CHAMPAIGN — Monticello boys’ basketball is one victory away from earning an IHSA state championship.

Coach Kevin Roy’s Sages continued utilizing their two-headed mantra of patience and suffocating defense to defeat Rockridge 54-38 in Thursday’s Class 2A semifinal round at State Farm Center.

This also marked the first-ever state tournament triumph for Monticello (33-3) in its second appearance. Roy’s squad will meet either Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) or Nashville (27-4) in Saturday’s 2A title game.

The Sages jumped out to a 10-2 advantage over the Rockets (26-7) through eight minutes, led 16-8 at halftime and didn’t allow Rockridge to obtain much comfort offensively until the end result was more or less decided.

Senior forward Joey Sprinkle paced a quartet of Monticello players in double figures scoring with 17 points, hitting all seven shots he took from the field along the way.

Not far behind Sprinkle were senior guards Ben Cresap and Trevor Fox (12 points apiece) and senior guard Dylan Ginalick (10 points). The Sages boasted 11 assists on 21 made field goals — including six from Cresap — to far outmatch Rockridge’s three assists on 17 field goals.

The Rockets garnered 18 points from freshman forward Landon Bull and 13 points from senior forward Nate Henry. All but two of Henry’s points came after intermission, and he was averaging nearly 18 points entering the contest.

Class 1A state semifinal

Liberty 75, Scales Mound 41

The top player was … Devin Klauser. The Eagles’ center found his groove early on, hitting a short jumper as Liberty (31-5) built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Klauser finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench on a 10-of-14 shooting clip, helping the Eagles completely control the glass and stifle the shorter Hornets’ attempts at dribble drives. Scales Mound (35-3) had its fair share of size, including a pair of 6-foot-4 forwards in Benjamin Vandigo and Ben Werner, but Klauser and the Eagles limited them to 18 points combined, with most of it coming in the second half. Klauser also totaled eight rebounds and two blocks.

The key moment was … The Eagles were a class above the Hornets all afternoon, racing out to a 22-point lead by halftime, but 6-foot-5 senior Logan Robbins put the arena — and perhaps, Yorkville Christian — on notice with a high-flying, and-one dunk that put the game out of reach at 53-27 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Clayton Obert provided a near-perfect bounce pass as Robbins ditched a pair of defenders and darted toward the hoop. Shortly after, each team deployed the reserves.

By the numbers: Eleven Eagles got on the board in the win, and Breiton Klingele (17 points), Cannen Wolf (eight points, four assists) and Reese Knuffman (six points) each pitching in. Liberty pushed the game out of reach by going 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the field in the third quarter. While the Hornets made 5 of 9 third-quarter attempts, they were doomed by shooting just 7 of 25 (28 percent) from the floor in the first half. Senior forward Ben Werner led the Hornets with 15 points, hitting 5 of 10 shots to go along with three steals and two assists. Liberty built significant edges in points off turnovers (21-9), second-chance points (19-8) and points in the paint (30-16) while out-rebounding the Hornets 41-20.

What the Eagles said: “We’ve had six different guys lead us in scoring throughout the season. When you have that ability, it’s like, ‘OK, if we can shut them down on defense.’ … Part of shutting them down on defense is not giving teams any second-chance opportunities. I can’t say enough about how these guys have bought into what has been preached to them. I’m just so proud of the job they did today. ... I think part of it is the athleticism. It’s always nice to be big, but if you can be big and athletic… I think we showed that today. Our guards are starting to get the hang of some lob passes, so our big guys are starting to have more fun as we head down the stretch.” — Liberty coach Greg Altmix.

“(The win) feels awesome. We’re (30-5), that’s the best in school history, most wins. Going to the state championship is obviously the best we’ve done, as well. So it feels great to do it with these five guys and another four (seniors) that we’ve been playing together since very early.” — Eagles forward Clayton Obert.

What the Hornets said: “I just told the kids a few minutes ago in the locker room just how proud I am of them. They’ve done that. I’m most proud of them because of all the other small schools out there, and not just rural Illinois, but we can talk about rural America, for that matter, that sometimes think they don’t have the chance or don’t have the resources or opportunity to do what we’ve done. We’ve always firmly believed that this was achievable. These five guys sitting around me, this is an amazing group… I’ve told these guys from the start, ‘I love my wife, I love my kids and I love these guys.’” — Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz.

Class 1A state semifinal

Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27

The top player was ... Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian. The 6-foot-6 senior guard is headed to Duke for a reason. He immediately showed that he owned Champaign’s first state tournament game since 1995 by scoring the Mustangs’ first 11 points via a trio of three-pointers and a powerful two-handed slam dunk. Schutt’s scoring slowed the rest of the way, but he still neared triple-double status with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists plus two blocked shots and no turnovers.

The key moment was ... Though Schutt dazzled early, it was the pair of offensive rebounds and subsequent putback layups from Mustangs junior guard Brayden Long in the opening quarter that established Yorkville Christian wouldn’t be a one-man show versus the Warriors. The 6-4 Long exploited an apparent mismatch with 6-5 Steeleville junior forward Reid Harriss and scored a game-high 23 points on a robust 8 of 9 shooting from the field, chipping in four rebounds and one blocked shot.

By the numbers: Yorkville Christian was credited with just four turnovers, and none of those came from the Mustangs’ starting five. ... Steeleville had a solid ball-handling performance in its own right with eight turnovers, including only three from its starters. ... The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 21-2 in the first quarter and 20-2 in the fourth period, the latter of which largely saw bench players in action on both sides. ... Sophomore guard Jehvion Starwood contributed 10 points off the bench for Yorkville Christian. Steeleville was led by senior guard Zach Mevert’s 10 points and junior guard Carter Wasson’s eight points, while season-leading scorer Jacoby Gross netted three points.

What the Mustangs said: “That’s one of the reasons we’re not in a conference is so we had flexibility of scheduling. We were able to get some tremendous shootout opportunities. ... For the last few years, we’ve just tried to schedule up as much as possible and get battle tested during the regular season. That way, when you get to the postseason, we’ve seen a variety of styles (and) we’ve played in a variety of environments. And that’s why these guys coming here — this is an awesome opportunity, it’s a tremendous facility — but these guys, they’re prepared. They’ve seen it. So the moment did not get too big for them.” — coach Aaron Sovern

What the Warriors said: “(Yorkville Christian) was a really good team, obviously. These guys were ready. They’re excited to play. ... It was a lot of fun to get to play a team like that. No matter what the score says, it was still fun. ... You welcome the challenge. This will be something these guys can talk about when they’re our age, right? They can sit around and say we played a kid going to Duke when we went up to state. We battled with him. The whole team guarded him. They’re just really well coached, they really guard well and they’re just really good. And I’ll say this: (Schutt is) as good as publicized.” — coach Aaron Fiene