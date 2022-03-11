Class 3A semifinal
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, St. Ignatius 39
The top player was ... Zack Hawkinson, Springfield SHG. It looked like the junior forward was in for a rough morning as St. Ignatius junior forward Jackson Kotecki piled up early blocked shots. But Hawkinson made in-game adjustments, relying on his athleticism to work around defenders and also showing his range with a couple three-pointers (foul trouble for Wolfpack senior forward Kolby Gilles also didn't hurt). Hawkinson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and zero turnovers in 32 minutes.
The key moment was ... a Hawkinson layup with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Cyclones couldn't have known it at the time, but that was the start of a 15-0 run for SHG, which trailed 14-7 after Hawkinson's bucket. Hawkinson converted a putback and-one before the first period ended and contributed the Cyclones' first field goal of the second quarter. Then junior guards Jake Hamilton and Keshon Singleton started adding scoring of their own, and SHG looked much more at ease.
By the numbers: This marked the Cyclones' first state tournament win since the single-class days of 1948, when they played under the Springfield Cathedral banner. SHG qualified for the 2020 Class 2A state showcase that ultimately was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Hamilton produced 15 points, two assists and two blocked shots for the Cyclones. ... St. Ignatius was led by senior guard A.J. Redd's 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Miles Casey added seven points. ... Wolfpack junior guard Richard Barron played just 23 minutes after suffering a second-quarter injury.
What the Cyclones said: "It's an amazing feeling. It's indescribable. ... To have (the 2020 state tournament) taken away from us and we were just so excited about being there, that was a feeling I thought I'd never get over because you don't just know that you're going to be back here. But to get back here and then watch it all play out and (Saturday) be playing for a state championship is an unreal feeling." — coach Tim Allen
What the Wolfpack said: "I thought overall we did a good job on Hawkinson. He's an outstanding player. Early on we did a great job of walling up in the post. We didn't let him get that deep and close to the basket. ... Hawkinson did a much better job in the second half of sealing into the wing. And so when we would dig and choke on the post from their perimeter players there was more ground to cover, and so we weren't able to help as quickly on that post feed." — coach Matt Monroe