Class 4A third-place game
Barrington 59, Bolingbrook 54
The top player was ... David Hong, Barrington. The senior point guard had a modest five points and two rebounds at intermission, but he was all over Lou Henson Court down the stretch against the Raiders. Hong turned in a game-best 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line, nearly reaching a double-double with nine rebounds. He also dished out three assists and committed just one turnover.
The key moment was ... a three-pointer from Barrington senior center Nate Boldt with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter. It marked the second time Boldt pulled up and hit from beyond the arc in that period, and this conversion wound up putting the Broncos ahead for good at 42-40. Boldt, like Hong, did a bit of everything for Barrington as he compiled 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
By the numbers: These teams shot a combined 15 of 30 from three-point range, with Barrington drilling 10 of 17 attempts from distance. Senior guard Will Grudzinski accounted for three of those, and each of Boldt, senior guard Evan Jno-Baptiste and junior guard Donovan Nichols added two makes. ... Bolingbrook senior forward Michael Osei-Bonsu tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with two assists and one blocked shot. The Raiders added 13 points from senior guard Daniel Walker (three three-pointers) and 10 points from junior forward Donaven Younger.
What the Broncos said: "We felt like this game was really going to come down to toughness and grit, and we thought we were in a pretty good spot because that's what these kids are all about." — coach Bryan Tucker
What the Raiders said: "You're disappointed more that it's over, not with the result. That's the finality of it. I'm just proud of our guys and proud to be the coach at Bolingbrook." — coach Robert Brost
Class 3A third-place game
St. Ignatius 61, Simeon 59
The top player was … Kolby Gilles, St. Ignatius. He menaced the Wolverines' defense all game — from the contest’s first bucket 13 seconds in, to his 16-point second half. He finished with 25 points to lead all scorers, earning almost half of his points by going 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. He shot 7 of 10 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds.
The key moment was … as Simeon surged into the lead with 3:01 to play after trailing by as many as 14, Gilles came up clutch yet again for the Wolfpack. He weaved his way into the lane, then scored a layup and drew a foul. He hit the following free throw to put the Wolfpack back in front for good, 52-50, then knocked down a pair of free throws after drawing another foul at the rack on the next possession. Simeon got it down to a one-point deficit again on Aviyon Morris’ three with a minute to go, but Miles Casey hit a layup and 3 of 4 free throws to see out the win.
By the numbers: Simeon got back into the game by converting 17 St. Ignatius turnovers into 15 points. But the Wolfpack owned the glass, outrebounding the Wolverines 32-22, while limiting Simeon to eight second-chance points. St. Ignatius also excelled on the run, scoring 10 points in transition. The Wolfpack torched the nets in the first quarter, shooting 10 of 16 (62.5 percent). After shooting 1 of 11 in the second quarter, Simeon was efficient the rest of the way, going 14 of 21 (66.6 percent) from the floor.
What the Wolfpack said: “Rebounding is technique, but at the end of the day it’s really about heart and toughness. And our guys really wanted to win that game. They really wanted to finish the season on the right note, so they did everything they could to keep (Miles and Wesley Rubin) off the glass. … To be honest, I’m humbled by (the win). The last couple of wins we’ve had, Simeon and Coach (Robert) Smith and St. Pat’s and Coach (Mike) Bailey and a number of others, we’ve had the chance to really play the who’s who of coaching royalty this year and over the summer. It certainly is a big deal to us because of the respect we have for those guys and those programs. In terms of what it does for our program, the last six years, we’ve really built this thing. We’ve brought it from a place that was maybe in a little bit of a dip, and these guys right here and so many others that came before them played a huge role in lifting our program to new heights.” — coach Matt Monroe
What the Wolverines said: “It’s hard. Like I told them, earlier in my career I would’ve been extremely mad (with the loss) and all over the place. At the later part of my career, it’s like, we’ve got to move on from it and try to win the next game. But I’m 50, so I can understand moving onto the next thing. … It’s part of life. That’s what we just talked about in the locker room. Basketball is just like life. You take it the same way. We got knocked down. You have to get back up. You can’t quit. And they responded to that, they really did.” — Smith
Class 4A semifinal
Glenbard West 77, Bolingbrook 47
The top player was … Bobby Durkin, Glenbard West. The senior forward and future Army player put on a historic performance, scoring 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting while also assisting on four baskets. According to the IHSA, Durkin tied a Class 4A state tournament record with seven made threes on 12 attempts. Former Stevenson star Jalen Brunson hit seven threes in a 2014 semifinal loss to Whitney Young, in which he scored 56 points, while Kyle Silwa of Fremd and Blake Peters of Evanston also tied the record in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Durkin helped the Hilltoppers put the game out of reach by hitting three triples in a row during the third quarter.
The key moment was … when Durkin and Gonzaga recruit Braden Huff blew the game open in the final 1:50 of the second quarter. Durkin made a three to make it a 29-22 Hilltoppers lead with 1:45 left until half. Then he added two layups, with the first coming on Huff’s feed. Huff closed the half by hitting a jumper, a free throw and a layup just before time expired, giving Glenbard West a 38-22 lead.
By the numbers: Bolingbrook shot 52.7 percent (20 of 44) from the field, but after Mekhi Cooper’s string of first-half threes, the Raiders couldn’t quite keep up. Glenbard West held a 27-24 edge in rebounding, but scored 16 second-chance points off of 12 offensive rebounds compared to eight second-chance points on seven offensive boards for Bolingbrook. Huff finished with 20 points, including an impressive 3-of-4 mark from three-point range. Glenbard West assisted on 20 of its 29 baskets and closed the game on a 14-2 run over the last 5:19.
What the Hilltoppers said: “The ball pops. These guys play good-great with our passes. You got a good shot, you got a great shot. They know exactly one step ahead of where they’re going with the ball, and the ball finds them. It not only finds them, it finds them in the shooting pocket and they come up and fire that trigger as fast as possible when they get the opportunities. That’s attributed to how hard they’ve worked to compete and get to that level of where they’re at.” — coach Jason Opoka; “We were a little stagnant in the first half offensively for moments. ... We got some confidence going in transition. I think, after that point, it really opened things up for us.” — guard Bobby Durkin
What the Raiders said: “When Durkin’s hitting shots like that, they’re almost impossible to beat. We talked about it before the game, we were going to give up something. That ended up (being) what it was, and a lot of those were contested shots… We were practicing with pool noodles in our guys’ hands all this week to simulate their length, and I think it helped us. I’ve seen teams play a lot worse against Glenbard West than our team did. … We came into the season with pretty modest expectations. To be sitting here in front of you, having won 30 games, is a testament to (Michael Osei-Bonsu, Cooper and Jaydin Dunlap) especially, but to all of our guys. I just don’t want anybody to take this for granted. Getting here is really, really hard.” — coach Rob Brost
Class 4A semifinal
Whitney Young 51, Barrington 47
The top player was … Xavier Amos, Whitney Young. Each of the Dolphins who saw more than 18 minutes in this game provided multiple critical contributions, so it’s hard to pick just one. But the Northern Illinois signee Amos also overcame migraines prior to the opening tip — per coach Tyrone Slaughter — in order to participate in his team’s biggest game of the season. And the senior forward stepped up exactly when Young needed him, netting eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to go with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one blocked shot and just one turnover.
The key moment was … Slaughter switching senior forward Matthew Somerville to cover Barrington senior guard Will Grudzinski after halftime. Grudzinski went from a nearly unstoppable shooting force (16 points) to hitting just three shots over the final two quarters. And with only three Broncos banking more than two points on the afternoon, the minimization of Grudzinski’s offense was something Barrington couldn’t afford to bear.
By the numbers: Young put four players in double figures scoring, with junior guard Marcus Pigram coming off the bench to produce 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Junior guards Dalen Davis (11 points) and Daniel Johnson (10 points) also reached that plateau. … Barrington hit 11 of 17 field goal attempts in the first half to build a lead as large as 13 points. Grudzinski paced all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the game and was complemented by senior guard Daniel Hong’s 11 points and senior guard Evan Jno-Baptiste’s 10 points. … The Broncos committed three consecutive turnovers in the final three minutes of play, during which Young turned a 44-43 deficit into a 47-44 lead.
What the Dolphins said: “Any time you have an opportunity to play the last game on the last day of the high school season, I think the word you would have to use is gratifying. I think, when you look back over the journey that we’ve traveled this year, it was improbable by many peoples’ account that we would be here today. But (if not) for these young men and the effort they’ve put out, we wouldn’t be here today.” — Slaughter
What the Broncos said: “You can’t duplicate that anywhere, (the Dolphins’) athleticism as well as their length. That’s a pretty tough combination. Sometimes I’m watching some film and thinking, ‘What college team is this I’m looking at right now?’ That’s the cliche, right, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog. I knew we would battle. I just was wondering how long it would take for us to adjust when they started using that.” — coach Bryan Tucker
Class 3A semifinal
Metamora 50, Simeon 47
The top player was … Metamora junior Tyson Swanson. He was unfazed by the Wolverines’ intense pressure on defense, knocking down 2 of 4 three-point attempts and scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Swanson capped a lengthy first-half possession with a smooth drive and finish down the lane. Swanson’s three near the 5:45 mark of the fourth quarter pulled the Redbirds within six points. When he scored on another take to the rack, it was clear Metamora wasn’t going to fold late. Swanson went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line, crucially hitting a pair to push the Redbirds’ lead to three points with 42.8 seconds left.
The key moment was … Ethan Kizer’s three from the top of the key to nudge the Redbirds ahead, 48-47, near the 1:45 mark of the fourth quarter. Kizer stepped into the pass with confidence, and hundreds of Redbird students in the Orange Krush seats and above them in the 200 Level erupted in chaotic celebrations. Kizer went 3 of 6 from distance, scoring nine points as the Redbirds erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
By the numbers: Throughout the playoffs, opponents struggled to pick apart the Wolverines’ defense. But the Redbirds combined to shoot 52.9 percent and went 7 of 14 from the three-point line. Metamora kept its defense at home, daring Simeon to shoot threes, and the Wolverines connected on 3 of 7 attempts. More crucially, though, was limiting talented forwards Miles and Wesley Rubin to a combined eight points and seven rebounds. The Redbirds also matched the Wolverines’ dedication to the glass, outrebounding Simeon 18-17 while only allowing five second-chance points.
What the Redbirds said: “You’ve just got to believe. There was never a doubt we could come back from that deficit. We just kept coming, kept punching them in the mouth and getting stops on the other end. The score took care of itself in the end. We just rebounded every single one of their misses. Just played tough, hard defense, and then we found what they were doing. They were hedging the ball screens, and Tyson had two unbelievable slips (for layups) that really gained a lot of momentum.” — guard Zack Schroeder; “When I first got (to Metamora), we won a state championship in Mississippi (at St. Stanislaus Catholic High School). I came up here and interviewed for 3 1/2 hours and they told me, ‘Look, you can’t have the same aspirations as where you just came from.’ I told them, ‘Then you’ve got the wrong man for the job, because that’s what we’re attempting to do every day.' That’s what’s happened. The great thing is, they say if you build it they’ll come. And these guys have taken to it like fish in the water. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.” — coach Danny Grieves
What the Wolverines said: “The emotions right now are pretty low. We expected big things out of this game. We prepared for this since the beginning of the season. Everybody kind of overlooked us, so we figured, ‘Hey, if we win the state championship, we’d shut all the naysayers up.'” — guard Aviyon Morris; “Like I told them, the most important thing is we’re going to wake up tomorrow. That’s what it’s all about. We left it out there on the court. We had three layups, and ain’t nobody in the country is going to tell me they ain’t going to go in. We had a putback (from) Michael Ratliff and it comes out. Jalen Griffith gets a drive and it comes out. Jaylen Drane gets one and it comes out. Then the three ball right there at the end, it rattles in and out. We got good looks. We had our opportunities. ... It’s a different standard when you go to Simeon than when you go to another school. They understand that not coming home with that first-place trophy, it’s not something for us. ... State championship or nothing. Everything else besides that, it’s like a down season. Some other people, whatever place they come in, third or fourth, they may have a parade getting back to school.” — coach Robert Smith
Class 3A semifinal
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, St. Ignatius 39
The top player was ... Zack Hawkinson, Springfield SHG. It looked like the junior forward was in for a rough morning as St. Ignatius junior forward Jackson Kotecki piled up early blocked shots. But Hawkinson made in-game adjustments, relying on his athleticism to work around defenders and also showing his range with a couple three-pointers (foul trouble for Wolfpack senior forward Kolby Gilles also didn't hurt). Hawkinson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and zero turnovers in 32 minutes.
The key moment was ... a Hawkinson layup with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Cyclones couldn't have known it at the time, but that was the start of a 15-0 run for SHG, which trailed 14-7 after Hawkinson's bucket. Hawkinson converted a putback and-one before the first period ended and contributed the Cyclones' first field goal of the second quarter. Then junior guards Jake Hamilton and Keshon Singleton started adding scoring of their own, and SHG looked much more at ease.
By the numbers: This marked the Cyclones' first state tournament win since the single-class days of 1948, when they played under the Springfield Cathedral banner. SHG qualified for the 2020 Class 2A state showcase that ultimately was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Hamilton produced 15 points, two assists and two blocked shots for the Cyclones. ... St. Ignatius was led by senior guard A.J. Redd's 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Miles Casey added seven points. ... Wolfpack junior guard Richard Barron played just 23 minutes after suffering a second-quarter injury.
What the Cyclones said: "It's an amazing feeling. It's indescribable. ... To have (the 2020 state tournament) taken away from us and we were just so excited about being there, that was a feeling I thought I'd never get over because you don't just know that you're going to be back here. But to get back here and then watch it all play out and (Saturday) be playing for a state championship is an unreal feeling." — coach Tim Allen
What the Wolfpack said: "I thought overall we did a good job on Hawkinson. He's an outstanding player. Early on we did a great job of walling up in the post. We didn't let him get that deep and close to the basket. ... Hawkinson did a much better job in the second half of sealing into the wing. And so when we would dig and choke on the post from their perimeter players there was more ground to cover, and so we weren't able to help as quickly on that post feed." — coach Matt Monroe