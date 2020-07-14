The IHSA no longer will create independent guidelines for its "Return To Play" literature, with organization officials announcing Tuesday they'll defer to state departments and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on all future decisions.
Guidance offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and governor's office now will determine IHSA "Return To Play" rules and restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and directives from the IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes.
"As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on 'Return To Play' plans for the 2020-21 school year."
The decision comes five days after the IDPH and governor's office gave directives to the IHSA altering Phase 4 of "Return To Play," which could be implemented by member schools beginning July 5.
Those changes prohibit physical contact among athletes, require wearing of masks by all individuals in certain situations — excluding while participating in socially-distanced outdoor events — and enforce a 50-person limit to indoor activities. The changes, Anderson noted in an email to IHSA member schools, "create an alignment with the ISBE guidance."
Tuesday's IHSA announcement also occurred one day after two parents filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County against the IHSA, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson and the Hillsboro Community Unit School District in which the parents' two children are enrolled.
The lawsuit, filed by Thomas Devore and Katya King, alleges the IHSA and Anderson exceeded their collective authority by issuing both their "Return To Play" plan and enforcing last week's amendments to it. The lawsuit, in part, reads that "the Plan and Amended Plan are a result of collusion between the Governor's office, IDPH, Anderson, and the IHSA and as such are unlawful."
IHSA member schools' athletes currently are permitted to engage in summer workouts that abide by the amended "Return To Play" guidelines. All IHSA fall sports seasons still are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
Anderson said last Friday, during a segment on the Aledo-based WRMJ 102.3-FM radio station, that the IHSA Board of Directors would need to meet later this month to make a final decision on the future of 2020 fall sports. It's not immediately clear how Tuesday's announcement affects that plan.
"We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do," Anderson said in a statement. "To make that happen, it's important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the governor's office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols."