BLOOMINGTON — If the 2020-21 IHSA boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons began today, the most significant activity that teams could participate in would be intra-squad scrimmages.
That’s by rule of Gov. J.B. Pritzker in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA currently is deferring to both when it comes to the high school sports organization’s “Return To Play” guidelines.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson is well aware of this. Yet he remains optimistic for the next step — games between opposing teams — ahead of the planned Nov. 30 first day for competition.
“The discussion continues about our abilities to resume some winter sports, medium risk,” Anderson told The News-Gazette. “We’ll continue to engage in conversation about basketball. We don’t have permission yet to play basketball, but I feel like there’s some reasonableness to continue to engage in that conversation.”
Basketball is deemed a medium-risk sport under the Prizker/IDPH guidelines and, as a result, its athletes cannot be involved in competitive play at this time. The situation is even more dire for wrestling, another IHSA winter event slated to start competition on Nov. 30. That sport is deemed higher-risk by the Pritzker/IDPH restrictions, and Anderson admitted “I don’t know about wrestling” when discussing the near future of winter athletics. But Anderson indicated conversations with Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz about basketball have been more positive.
“There’s some recognition that we could potentially move forward with basketball,” Anderson said. “And so we’re still engaged in that conversation, and we’ll continue to do so leading into November when we’re scheduled to start practice Nov. 16.”
Anderson, who spoke with The News-Gazette this past Wednesday on a myriad of topics, said he most recently chatted with Ruiz via “a couple emails last week,” although those messages pertained to a lawsuit filed against the IHSA in late September. Parents who filed the lawsuit in DuPage County were attempting to have the IHSA “Return To Play” rules invalidated so postponed fall sports might get underway sooner, but the lawsuit has since been dropped.
Prior to those emails, Anderson said he and Ruiz conversed in “mid to late September” after Anderson sent a letter to Pritzker and Ruiz requesting that the IHSA be allowed to regain control of its “Return To Play” guidelines. The status of that matter, Anderson said, has not changed despite Anderson’s letter.
This highlights an apparent rift between the Pritzker/IDPH camp and the IHSA regarding information being shared by the former party with the latter.
That issue also was brought to light in an Oct. 1 statement from Anderson, who was responding to the denial of a temporary restraining order filed against the IHSA in coordination with the aforementioned lawsuit.
“The lawsuit shines a light on the need for more data and transparency from IDPH and state leadership,” Anderson said in the statement, “on what benchmarks need to be accomplished in order for the IHSA to conduct further sports offerings.”
The Pritzker/IDPH sports guidelines have undergone minimal updating since their July 29 publication. They also don’t include information on what it would take for medium- and higher-risk sports athletes to be able to compete in events against other teams, like kids in lower-risk athletics presently can.
Anderson doesn’t possess any extra information in this regard.
“We’ve been provided no metrics and no timeline,” Anderson said. “I believe (Pritzker and the IDPH) are open to the conversation, but we don’t know what parameters, metrics we have to meet and what’s being monitored to consider the possibility.”
In Anderson’s mind, boys’ and girls’ basketball players should be allowed to take the court against opposing schools as currently planned.
“I do (feel it’s safe),” Anderson said. “I felt the same way about our (postponed) fall sports. ... I think there are protocols that we can put in place that would mitigate the spread and, as a result, I do think our schools, with the appropriate guidance, can conduct basketball.”
Anderson just isn’t sure if or when Pritzker and his health officials might share that belief.
“If (metrics) aren’t going to be provided, then hopefully we would get to a point where medical experts feel like the safety protocols that we would implement would permit us to move forward with basketball,” Anderson said. “We don’t know the metrics of where and when we can transition. We hope it’s sooner rather than later.”
Should condensed boys’ and girls’ basketball campaigns tip off in November, the next big question around Champaign is the status of the boys’ state tournament.
In June, Champaign won the bid to host Class 1A-4A boys’ semifinal, third-place and championship games at Illinois’ State Farm Center beginning in 2021. It’s supposed to mark the state series’ return to the famed venue following a 25-year absence.
The IHSA is not planning to host any state tournaments in its ongoing fall sports of golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving.
“It does seem like culminating all the way to a state championship of basketball is going to be incredibly challenging,” Anderson said. “I’d love to see it out. I’d love to finish in State Farm Center this (school) year, for sure. But it’s really too early to tell.”