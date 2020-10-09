BLOOMINGTON — Craig Anderson wishes to dispel the notion he and others within the Illinois High School Association don’t want certain sports to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Same with the idea that the IHSA executive director and those around him aren’t willing to fight for as normal a fall athletic season as possible.
Just listen to what Anderson has to say about fall football — or a lack thereof in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My perspective is we could’ve done it safely this fall,” Anderson told The News-Gazette this week. “I do believe we could put in place the protocols that would mitigate the spread of the virus and let our students compete.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his health officials don’t seem to agree, and so high school football will join volleyball and boys’ soccer in a spring format during the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re 85 percent of our membership public schools,” Anderson said, “and it only makes sense that we’re adhering to the guidance that’s being offered to us by those leaders in our state.”
Anderson is among those at the IHSA trying to balance personal views with actions that benefit member schools but also fall in line with Pritzker’s pandemic safety restrictions.
It’s been quite a tightrope to walk for Anderson, the IHSA Board of Directors and others within the organization. That’s proven especially true since July 14, when the IHSA began deferring to Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education when it comes to IHSA “Return To Play” guidance.
“I have a lot of respect for Gov. Pritzker and his ability to maintain a low (COVID-19) positivity rate,” Anderson said. “While I think other states have been able to do that too even though they’ve been playing, he’s been consistent with that message and it’s been successful.”
When Anderson refers to other states, he’s pointing out that all other states in the Midwest are currently holding fall sports that aren’t happening in Illinois. Those such as Michigan and Minnesota took some time to reverse previous postponements, but Illinois now stands alone in its region with regard to fall sports scheduling. Most of Missouri was able to do so except St. Louis County, but that decision was reversed on Monday.
“We have the same awareness as other folks do of what’s happening in states around us,” Anderson said. “I’ve communicated personally, directly, with all of those executive directors (of other Midwest states’ prep sports organizations) in trying to discover how they’ve navigated their return.”
What has Anderson learned through these conversations? There’s not much — if anything — he and his cohorts could be doing differently.
“We just have a different position in the leadership here regarding what’s safe for our students,” Anderson said. “And, as a result, that’s what’s really caused us to, in a lot of people’s minds, stay behind.”
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine and last updated Thursday morning, Illinois’ seven-day moving average of positive COVID-19 tests is 3.6 percent. That sits slightly ahead of Ohio’s 3.0 percent and Michigan’s 3.1 percent, a bit behind Minnesota’s 4.5 percent and far behind the marks of Missouri (8.6), Indiana (13.4), Iowa (17.0) and Wisconsin (19.6).
During multiple press conferences last month, Pritzker stood firm on his view toward maintaining the status quo on postponed fall sports.
“It’s not that we’ve said you can’t play them, but they’re not being played this fall because the doctors have said the high-contact sports are the ones that pose the most risk of transmitting COVID-19 and shouldn’t be played right now,” Pritzker said on Sept. 23.
While Anderson feels football could have taken place this fall, he said the IHSA is ready to conduct a spring campaign as well.
But Anderson harbors one specific concern about that future.
“Do I think the governor and those leading him will get around to that position? I really don’t know,” Anderson said.
During that Sept. 23 press conference, Pritzker also said “football, a high-contact sport, is more dangerous than other sports, and that’s why (it will) be able to play in the spring, hopefully.” He then added, “with the hope that there are greater treatments and a vaccine.”
“I would hope that there would be some respect or recognition of what’s happened around us with states now playing football and doing it with very little spread as a result of practice and competition,” Anderson said. “In football or soccer or volleyball, that hopefully there’ll be some recognition of that. Because those are things we continue to point to as we have discussions — that spikes aren’t happening where other states are playing those sports.”
Given his belief that postponed fall sports could be played, Anderson was frustrated by a lawsuit filed by multiple parents against the IHSA in late September. The lawsuit requested that the DuPage County Circuit Court rule the IHSA’s “Return To Play” guidelines invalid as a first step in getting those delayed fall sports back in action.
The lawsuit was dropped last week, after a DuPage County circuit judge ruled against a related temporary restraining order filed against the IHSA.
“It really had us scratching our heads how we were a part of it,” Anderson said.
Especially confusing to Anderson was Jeffrey L. Widman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, reading portions of a letter Anderson sent to Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz in September when requesting that the IHSA be allowed to regain control of its “Return To Play” guidelines.
Among Widman’s passage selections from Anderson’s letter were “we are facing a critical time for students in this age group and their development” and “students desperately need the outlets and benefits” associated with prep sports.
“I was like, ‘Well, yeah, that’s our position. He’s using our position to argue against us,’” Anderson said. “A part of that just seems so contradictory to what our aim is and our hope was throughout the fall.
“I think some parents (were) believing that that action would somehow create some movement by the governor, which obviously hasn’t happened. It was an unfortunate thing that we had to walk our way through there.”