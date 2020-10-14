BLOOMINGTON — Craig Anderson chuckles when asked what it’s like being Craig Anderson during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More specifically, what is it like to be the IHSA executive director in a time filled with uncertainty.
In a time when not all high-school athletes are able to compete because of state-issued safety guidelines.
“It’s an unprecedented time, I think, in most of our lifetimes, and I would say the same about this position as being the director and trying to navigate the pandemic,” Anderson told The News-Gazette last week. “It’s been incredibly challenging.”
As it presently stands, Anderson is overseeing golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving seasons this fall.
Among his next tasks is figuring out whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health would be OK with the IHSA running its winter sports seasons of basketball, wrestling and boys’ swimming and diving.
Another topic of concern is the IHSA trying to regain control of its “Return To Play” guidelines, a request Anderson made to Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz last month. The IHSA began deferring to Pritzker and the IDPH on all changes to those rules in July.
And, of course, there’s also ongoing discussion surrounding traditional fall sports of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer, whose seasons are set to run from Feb. 15 through May 1 this school year. Not to mention any concerns regarding the new summer sports slate, which includes traditional spring events, set to go from April 19 through June 26.
“We’ve tried to listen and to absorb the direction of leaders that we should — the governor’s office and the medical experts — and adhere to their guidance while still trying to navigate and do what’s best for our students that we serve,” Anderson said. “And, at the end of the day, that’s really our top priority.”
Anderson admitted the 2020 fall sports schedule hasn’t played out exactly as he hoped. He believes football, volleyball and boys’ soccer could have transpired under certain restrictions, and the IHSA also wound up canceling all state tournaments for the fall sports that are currently competing.
“We did get some fall sports back underway, though not to the level I think that we would’ve liked to see,” Anderson said. “In the foreseeable future, it looks like it’s going to continue to be (a challenge).”
Anderson said the pandemic has forced IHSA officials to focus upon improving communication among themselves and “superintendents, principals, athletic directors, activities directors across our state.”
This may be influenced, in part, by a perceived lack of frequent communication between IHSA officials and state officials, something that Anderson has hinted at in recent IHSA press releases.
“Just trying to maintain some awareness of where we’re at,” Anderson said. “You want coaches, you want administrators to feel comfortable, and I feel awful at times with how we’ve needed to modify some things with respect to those that are scheduling, mainly our athletic directors, and really turn their world upside down with the seasons we’ve created.”
Though negativity has surrounded some IHSA matters during the pandemic, Anderson believes there’s at least one positive to take out of what’s happened between mid-March and mid-October.
“Just an appreciation for what we’re able to offer students in their activity and athletic participation opportunities,” Anderson said. “The fact that we reengaged students this fall has really been positive.
“Recognizing how significant what we do (is) and the programs that we offer ... and how significantly important that is to our students and their growth, I think, has really shined a light on us.”
Anderson is also hopeful event officials may be afforded more leniency when it comes to future criticism as additional sports return to play.
“While we’ve seen a decline, or had, over the last few years in the number of officials,” Anderson said, “I think there will be renewed interest in that — at least I hope that’s the case.”
It’s hard, however, for Anderson to convey entirely positive emotions as the pandemic continues to cause issues for the IHSA and its constituency.
He highlighted a pair of topics when asked what the general public might not know but should realize about the IHSA and those who work for it.
The first: “Many of us are parents, and many of us parents with high school-aged students.”
“I’m one of them,” Anderson said. “And so the pain that they’re feeling about students not being reengaged is real for them as it is for us. ... We’ve been fortunate to be engaged in that level of opportunities of engagement in sports and activities that it’s a passion for us to be a part of it. And to take away the entire spring and then a portion of it again still in the fall is challenging for us.”
The second: The IHSA is not benefiting financially from this situation.
“Nearly 75 percent of our annual budget is based upon revenue we receive from gate receipts, and so we’ve lost an entire spring of having any gate receipts,” Anderson said. “And so the loss of the spring, the loss of all of our revenue-generating fall sports now, puts the association in a very difficult financial position where we’ve frozen salaries.
“If we can’t get spectators back and anticipate having spectators back in some form of state series into winter, then we’re probably looking at additional furloughs of staff.”
But Anderson’s final message is an upbeat one. He’s confident the IHSA will cut through the pandemic and continue to operate successfully on the other side.
“I do think that we’ll return stronger than ever,” Anderson said. “I think our member schools feel similarly, that we just have to navigate this safely and when we do return we’ll return very positively.
“It’s (on) the strength of our membership and the numbers that we have ... that we’ll be back and we’ll be back in great shape.”