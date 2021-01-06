BLOOMINGTON — IHSA officials continue to push for a meeting with state officials as the IHSA Board of Directors' Jan. 13 meeting approaches.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson sent a message to the state's athletic directors on Wednesday, informing them of the IHSA's latest efforts to establish some sort of high school sports schedule for the remainder of this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the board announced it would attempt to meet with representatives from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health prior to the start of 2021.
"We were unsuccessful with being able to schedule a meeting with IDPH in advance of the new year," Anderson said in the e-mail. "Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz has indicated he is trying to get a meeting set up prior to the Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, IHSA Board of Directors meeting. We do not have confirmation of a meeting as I send this update."
Anderson went on to encourage ADs to make contact with local representatives in an effort to bring together the IHSA, governor's office and IDPH.
"The general assembly will be organizing again this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Springfield," Anderson said. "It may be timely for us to collectively solicit support for this meeting."
The email included an example letter that ADs and others can send to elected officials. The letter opens with, "I am writing you today as a citizen of the state of Illinois to express my concern with the state’s consistent lack of responsiveness to requests from the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to meet with them to discuss ways for school-based sport to be conducted in our borders."
Pritzker did address the state of IHSA-state officials relations during his Wednesday press conference.
"It’s not like there’s no discussion that goes on about sports," Pritzker said. "We have doctors and others that we rely upon internally to help us make some decisions, and then when we’re at a point where it’s appropriate to have a conversation with one of the organizations or a number of them, we’ll do so."