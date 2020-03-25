Is no news good news? It's tough to say with the latest IHSA announcement, which didn't offer any changes to the current 2020 spring sports timeline as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic.
A short letter by IHSA executive director Craig Anderson was publicly distributed Wednesday afternoon, reiterating previous talking points regarding the ongoing suspension of statewide high school spring sports contests and activities.
"The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA state series," Anderson said in the letter. "We are considering an extension of the spring sports season limitation to provide more participation opportunities for students. This may include movement of the postseason timelines and state series."
Anderson mentioned the latter point last Thursday during a radio appearance with WMIX Sports in southern Illinois. Local high schools currently are closed through April 7 by order of Governor J.B. Pritzker. Chicago Public Schools presently will remain closed until April 21.
Anderson also noted in his latest letter that IHSA officials "will be working with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to determine the need for an acclimatization period in advance of competition once school resumes. No timeline has been set at this time."
Besides indoor track and field, no local spring sport had gotten underway in an IHSA capacity. Teams in baseball, softball, girls' soccer and boys' tennis all were able to hold their first event of the regular season March 16.