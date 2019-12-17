Approximately one year after being approved by IHSA member schools, district football scheduling is no more.
Those same schools have voted down the bylaw implementing a district format for regular-season contests, with this latest proposal passing by a 374-271-87 vote.
The votes for this proposal and 10 others were released Tuesday morning following a two-week period in which IHSA member schools could cast their vote — yes, no or no opinion — on any and all proposals up for approval.
The district scheduling proposal was officially passed back on Dec. 18, 2018, with the following language: "Directs the IHSA to implement a football scheduling system for regular-season varsity games that would involve the following: (a) a nine-week regular season, (b) playoff classes determined in advance of the season; (c) schools from each class placed into eight geographic groups by the IHSA office to play a round-robin schedule; (d) the remaining games on the regular-season schedule to be arranged by the individual schools at their discretion; (e) the top four teams in each of the eight groups qualify for the playoffs, based on games played within each group. This proposal will take effect starting with the 2021 football season."
That proposal was passed by a 324-307-69 margin.
However, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told The News-Gazette in July 2019 that district scheduling was not a done deal, stating “there’ll be another opportunity this fall and the following fall for the possibility of a member school to provide tweaks to the model or to eliminate it and currently go back to what we know now.”
More than one proposal was put forth in the latest IHSA legislative session seeking an alternative to the district model, a mock version of which was released in June 2019 via an IHSA memo.
The proposal that made it to the IHSA member voting stage read as follows: "Removes the bylaw directing the IHSA to implement a football scheduling system for regular-season varsity games, impacting the current ability for schools to schedule games and qualify for the playoffs as it is currently administered."
That means regular-season football scheduling will remain as it is presently for the 2021 season.
Nine other proposals were approved by member schools as well, while another football-related one was shot down. Among them:
— Rejected was a proposal reducing the number of summer contact days in all sports from 25 to 20.
— Approved was a proposal eliminating the "required determination of classification which therefore permits the two-year classification cycle," which went into effect this school year.
— Approved was a proposal moving the start and end dates of spring baseball and softball one week later on the calendar.
— Approved was a proposal moving the end-of-season date for girls' swimming and diving one week earlier on the calendar.