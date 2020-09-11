Friday night was supposed to feature the third week of the high school football season.
High school volleyball teams and boys’ soccer teams were supposed to be well into the bulk of their seasons, too.
Obviously, none of those three sports have happened like they normally would during the last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the IHSA moving those three sports to a Feb. 15 start date.
And the six remaining local fall sports that area high schools compete in — boys’ golf, girls’ golf, boys’ cross-country, girls’ cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving — have a different look this school year because of the pandemic.
And despite other Midwest states either proceeding with football without a delay, like Indiana, or states reversing course, like Michigan did when it announced it would play this fall after initially postponing it to the spring, it doesn’t appear Illinois will change its mind about those affected fall sports.
At least right now.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement Friday evening he issued a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz on Thursday about the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee seeking permission to resume control about “determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities.”
The IHSA ceded control of its fall sports plans to the governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health back in mid-July, almost two weeks before the IHSA released a modified sports calendar for this school year that shortened the seasons for most sports. The most significant ramification of that decision, moved the start of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer to mid-February, with their seasons ending May 1.
Anderson said, however, the content of the letter he sent to Pritzker and Ruiz has been “greatly misconstrued on social media.”
“There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time,” Anderson said. “Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.”