For the time being, masks are no longer a must for students at the High School of St. Thomas More or in 14 of 39 area districts — ALAH, Blue Ridge, Chrisman, DeLand-Weldon, Fisher, GCMS, Gifford, Hoopeston Area, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakland, Prairieview-Ogden, Salt Fork, Shiloh and Tuscola.