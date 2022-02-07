BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA Board of Directors announced Monday it is "consulting its legal counsel" and "monitoring the appeal proceedings" surrounding a recent ruling made by a Sangamon County judge late last week.
Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order Friday that voided Illinois Department of Public Health rules pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the effects is schools across the state making the use of face masks optional.
"The board discussed the temporary restraining order ... (and) its applicability for IHSA state series events," reads a press release published following the IHSA board's latest monthly meeting. "The IHSA will communicate how state series events should be handled relative to this ruling in the next 24 to 48 hours. Regular-season contest mitigations shall continue to be determined by the host school."
The IHSA announced last week that showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test won't be required to attend this month's IHSA boys' wrestling individual state tournament, hosted by State Farm Center. This is because the tournament is not a University of Illinois-sponsored event. The Class 1A-4A boys' basketball state semifinals, third-place games and finals also will be held at State Farm Center next month.
In additional news from Monday's IHSA board meeting, the board has approved a 1 through 32 seeding process for all classes in postseason football.
This is new for classes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A, which each have utilized two 16-seed regions determined by school geography since the IHSA began an eight-class football postseason in 2001. Classes 7A and 8A have been seeded in the 1-32 format since their creation.
This change will take effect in the 2022 football season.
The IHSA board also discussed the future of 8-man football within its purview.
The Illinois 8-Man Football Association began operation in 2017 and has conducted five seasons, with the number of involved teams growing each year. Though the 8-man league technically operates separately of the IHSA, it still follows IHSA guidelines because its teams hail from IHSA member schools.
Blue Ridge, Judah Christian, Milford/Cissna Park, St. Thomas More and Schlarman are fielding or have fielded 8-man teams locally since the league's inception. Twenty-four teams were involved with the league during its 2021 season, and they were split evenly into north and south divisions.
"The IHSA football advisory committee recommended that the IHSA begin an 8-man football playoff and state championship in 2023," the press release reads. "The board is generally supportive of that idea but did not officially act on it. The board has requested more details from the advisory committee and IHSA staff on an IHSA 8-man football state series prior to any action."