BLOOMINGTON — Discussions are ongoing among IHSA officials about potential changes to the organization's boys' and girls' basketball state tournament schedules.
That news was announced Tuesday in a roundup of the IHSA Board of Directors' monthly meeting, which occurred earlier that day.
"The board provided feedback on the IHSA boys' and girls' basketball state series schedule and state final schedule," a press release reads. "The IHSA moved to a new state series and state final format in 2021-22 and signed three-year contracts with their respective state final hosts. The IHSA Basketball Advisory Committee will meet later this month to discuss the future format and could offer potential changes to both schedules."
Reaction has been mixed to the current state-tournament schedules in particular.
In each of the last two boys' and girls' basketball postseasons, six games were played on both Thursday and Friday — the Class 1A and 2A semifinals and third-place games on Thursday, the Class 3A and 4A semifinals and third-place games on Friday — followed by four state championship games on Saturday.
"One thing that came up from the coaches is the consolation games being in the evenings both Thursday night and Friday night, and typically your evenings would be more prime time," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told The News-Gazette prior to the 2023 state tournaments. "The showcase on Saturday of all four championships went over extremely well.
"The basketball advisory (committee) ... there was a way they were making some movements so that the evening games would have the semifinal games as opposed to consolation games in the evenings. That was something that was prepared last year by the basketball advisory committee, made it to our board. The board did not approve of the change, thinking along the lines of, 'We've only done this for one year, let's at least have two years of this same format and then see if there might be a reason to modify it.'"
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the IHSA board approved two adjustments in licensing of officials that are geared toward trying to increase future turnout.
The IHSA previously charged $70 for an officiating license in one sport, $20 for a license in a second sport and $15 for a license in any additional sport. Beginning this coming May 1, "an individual can register for up to two licenses for $70, and any additional license(s) will be $10 for each," according to the press release.
Also, the IHSA is lowering the cost of licenses for out-of-state officials.
"If the official wants to work in the IHSA's postseason state series, the license cost will be $40. They will also begin one level lower than their highest level of officiating achievement in their home state," the press release reads. "If the official wants to work only regular-season contests in Illinois, the license cost will be $20 and the clinic attendance requirement will be waived."