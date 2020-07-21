The IHSA on Friday will take another step toward determining the fate of Illinois' 2020 fall high school sports, with organization representatives slated to meet with leaders of both the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education on that day.
A Tuesday morning press release included an update from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on the status of fall athletics, all of which are in doubt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Illinois High School Association will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH and ISBE on Friday, July 24," Anderson said in a statement. "We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA board meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29.”
This follows last week's announcement from the IESA, which oversees Illinois' elementary and junior high sports, that its officials still were awaiting guidance from the IDPH and office of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker before determining how to proceed with IESA fall events.
A Thursday IESA press release indicated Anderson was involved in last Wednesday's IESA Board of Directors meeting. That same release noted the IESA would send an update to its member schools on the status of its fall activities no later than this Friday.
Anderson and the IHSA on July 14 also announced the organization would defer to the IDPH, ISBE and governor's office regarding future decisions made toward the IHSA's "Return To Play" guidelines, which currently are in Phase 4 but have received multiple IDPH-mandated updates since Phase 4 was able to begin on July 5.
Meanwhile, a petition on the website change.org has gained significant steam in drawing attention to the statewide desire for IHSA fall sports to take place in some format.
"Let Us Play Illinois High School Sports" has received more than 14,000 signatures as of noon Tuesday. The petition is directed primarily toward Pritzker by creator Tifanie Schmale, a teacher at Waltonville in downstate Illinois. Its message: "Athletes and our families matter. Please remember us. Fight for us. Find a solution. Do everything you can to make sure that we are allowed to play the game we love."