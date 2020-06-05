IHSA member schools’ athletes as soon as Saturday can begin engaging in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions, the first organization-sanctioned activity permitted since the COVID-19 pandemic’s United States arrival in mid-March.
The announcement was delivered Friday afternoon, a little more than a week after the delay of a scheduled May 28 meeting between IHSA officials and state athletic directors that was expected to precede a summer contact days announcement. That meeting was postponed multiple other times leading up to Friday's announcement.
“IHSA Stage 1 of Return to Play,” according to a page on the organization's website, was created in coordination with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois" plan, Phase 3 of which went into effect one week ago.
"I commend the IHSA SMAC (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership and refuses to compromise safety,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said on the IHSA website. “The IHSA Return to Play guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
There is a major caveat within the IHSA's guidelines, as the web page notes that a "member high school may not conduct workouts under the Return to Play guidelines unless they have local school district approval, and are located in a health region that is currently in Phase 3 (or better) under the governor’s 'Restore Illinois plan.'"
All schools within The News-Gazette's coverage area currently meet the second half of that criteria.
IHSA officials’ edict also comes after last month’s release of National Federation of State High School Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee guidelines for reopening prep sports across the nation.
The IHSA’s first stage for reopening events closely follows NFHS suggestions, though Friday’s document does not address any future stages nor offer a sport-by-sport breakdown for return to competition. The NFHS document touched on both of those topics.
The IHSA document also doesn’t address the potential for limited spring sports competitions, a topic included in the IHSA’s late-April announcement that 2020 spring sports state series had been canceled because of the pandemic.
The following requirements have been delivered to IHSA member schools for conducting voluntary strength and conditioning sessions:
- Athletes are limited to three hours of participation per day;
- All involved must maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart;
- Masks must be worn when social distance cannot be maintained;
- Gatherings must be in pre-determined groups of 10 or fewer, including coaches and medical personnel, and multi-sport athletes may not switch from one sports group to another after groups are determined;
- Interaction between groups must be avoided;
- Sessions only can include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness, while neither sport-specific drills nor use of sport-specific equipment is prohibited;
- Diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces is required, in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines;
- Coaches must maintain a daily record of which athletes are participating, when they are participating and what symptoms they show (checked for a fever or COVID-19 symptoms before a session and not allowed to participate if failing a check);
- Free-weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted;
- Athletes must bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels and other personal equipment, and the use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains is prohibited;
- An athletic trainer is encouraged to be available for sessions, masked for direct interactions and maintaining social distancing otherwise.