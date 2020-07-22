CHAMPAIGN — The fate of fall sports for high school teams in Illinois this year is still undetermined.
And any clarity schools were hoping to receive on Wednesday about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting those plans will have to wait.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement on Tuesday the scheduled IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday will be postponed until July 29. The IHSA is set to take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday, according to Anderson.
“We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports,” Anderson said.
While Wednesday’s scheduled IHSA meeting is now postponed, one set of dates remain unchanged — at least for now — concerning high school sports in the upcoming school year.
All four classes of the boys’ basketball state tournament are scheduled to take place at State Farm Center from March 11-13, 2021, the first time the event is back in Champaign since 1995.
But getting the 16-game schedule condensed into its new three-day format was quite the undertaking, according to IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha.
“I have been a part of what feels like hundreds of conversations regarding the schedule, writing different drafts and reading feedback from coaches and athletic directors,” Troha said. “It was one of the most thorough processes that I have been a part of at the IHSA.”
The end result: six state tournament games on Thursday for Class 1A and 2A, six state tournament games on Friday for Class 3A and 4A and then state championship games for all four classes on Saturday.
Essentially, wall-to-wall basketball on the first two days of the state tournament.
“If any change were to occur at this juncture from our Board of Directors, which I do not anticipate, I would expect it to be very small, such as moving a game or session time up or back by 30 to 60 minutes,” Troha said. “Given that the sessions and games are set, there really isn’t much wiggle room to do anything beyond that.”
The first scheduled state tournament game back in Champaign is a 1A state semifinal game at 10 a.m. on March 11. The other 1A state semifinal game would follow at approximately noon, with 2A state semifinal games set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. and approximately 4:30 p.m. Then, the first day of the state tournament would wrap up with third-place games in 1A at 7 p.m. and 2A at approximately 9 p.m.
The second day of the state tournament on March 12 will feature the same game times, except with teams in 3A (state semifinal games at 10 a.m. and noon, third-place game at 7 p.m.) and 4A (state semifinal games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., third-place game at 9 p.m.) taking the stage.
The debate about whether to keep third-place games in the mix on the revamped schedule — the games have been around since the tournament’s inception in 1908 and were only not played during the 1913 state tournament — was part of the process in figuring out the new state tournament schedule.
“We had discussions early on in the re-imagining of the state tournament schedule about whether we include third-place games or not,” Troha said. “Multiple schedule drafts existed with and without them. The feedback from the coaches was overwhelming that they did not want the third-place games to go away, and that carried a lot of weight in making sure they remained.”
Another factor in having the state semifinal games take place during the day and the third-place games at night: allowing students the chance to experience the state tournament, particularly those associated with 2A and 4A schools. Under the old format, 2A and 4A state semifinal games would tip off at night, with some games not ending until close to 11 p.m.
“Schools had concerns with organizing fan buses that may not get home until 1 a.m. or forcing students to try to get hotels based on if their school won or lost,” Troha said. “We are hopeful that playing those 2A/4A semifinals in the late afternoon/early evening will allow more students to experience March Madness and cheer on their classmates in State Farm Center. We appreciate all of the fans who come support IHSA events, but being that they are high school athletics, we want to cater to the schools and their student bodies whenever possible.”
Of course, the first two days of the state tournament culminate with what IHSA officials and local organizers hope produce a day to remember on March 13, where all four state championship games will take place. Particularly if crowds are able to show up like they used to at sporting events before the pandemic. The 1A state championship game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the 2A state championship game at approximately 1 p.m., the 3A state championship game at 5:30 p.m. and the 4A state championship game at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“We had some variations of the schedule that had some third-place games on Saturday morning, but there was a prevailing feeling that having four state championship games on Saturday, and nothing else, felt special,” Troha said. “We wanted to look at ways to make that happen, which we ultimately did.”
The game times and state tournament format for boys’ basketball at State Farm Center is the same one that the girls’ basketball state tournament will use when it unveils its three-day schedule for the first time from March 4-6 at Redbird Arena in Normal. The IHSA Board of Directors is set to review the new format prior to the 2022-23 school year.
For now, though, this is the plan moving forward.
“We realize it isn’t perfect, but no format was going to be,” Troha said. “We are excited to debut the new schedule in 2021 and can tweak accordingly if necessary in the future if feedback warrants it.”