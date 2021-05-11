June typically features only a smattering of IHSA state championship events.
Not this year.
And Matt Troha is all for what will transpire during a jam-packed first three weeks of next month.
“It is incredibly exciting,” said Troha, an assistant executive director with the IHSA since 2008. “The reason our staff members came to work at the IHSA is because we have a passion for high school athletics and activities based on our own personal experiences in them. Being able to provide a once-in-a-lifetime culminating experience for Illinois high school students is what drives us.”
Having a season culminate in a state championship hasn’t transpired for almost every sport during the past 14 months. Palatine Fremd winning the Class 4A girls’ basketball state championship on March 7, 2020 was the last state champion in Illinois before the COVID-19 pandemic materialized and only one sport — badminton — has finished out a season with a state series amid the pandemic.
Spring sports were canceled last year. Fall sports finished at the sectional level last year. Abbreviated winter sports slates for basketball and a revised spring sport schedule featuring the likes of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer playing in the spring as opposed to the fall did not feature any postseason competition.
That changes, though, with ongoing area summer sports like baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ tennis and track and field having the chance to end their seasons vying for state hardware.
It’ll just look a bit different than it did in the past. The biggest logistical changes for baseball, softball and girls’ soccer is no predetermined regional and sectional sites will be established. Instead, seeds will take on even greater importance.
That’s because the higher-seeded team in those sports will host each regional and sectional game. Troha said the IHSA is planning, though, to have predetermined sites for super-sectional games and state tournament games.
“Given how late into June some sports are playing, and the non-traditional schedule, you may, for example, see some games played on weekday afternoons to help alleviate conflicts with facilities or officials,” Troha said.
Sport-by-sport breakdownFor baseball, regional games are scheduled to take place from June 2-7, with sectional games set for June 9-12 and super-sectional games on June 14. The IHSA has laid out a three-day window from June 17-19 to crown state champions in all four classes, but the state tournament games are set at three different venues and will feature four games — two state semifinal games, a third-place game and a state championship game — taking place all on one day.
The 1A state tournament is set for June 17 at Duffy Bass Field on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, with the 3A state tournament also on June 17 at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. The 2A state tournament is also scheduled for Duffy Bass Field on June 18, with the 4A state tournament at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet on June 19.
In softball, regional play is from June 2-5, followed by sectional action from June 8-12 and super-sectional games on June 14. All of this will lead into two days’ worth of state tournament games at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, with the location hosting its first state softball games on June 16-17.
Eight state tournament games will take place on June 16 involving 1A and 2A teams before eight more state tournament games will happen on June 17 involving 3A and 4A teams.
The biggest state tournament changes to baseball and softball involve teams having to play state semifinal games earlier in the day before coming back later to play in either the third-place game or state championship game.
“At this point, it is too early to make decisions about the future, but I do think our staff recognizes that we have the chance to test out some new concepts as it relates to how we run and schedule our tournaments,” Troha said. “We have an advisory committee made up of coaches, a principal and an athletic director for every IHSA sport that meets after the season. I anticipate each committee will reflect on their experience this year and see what can be gleaned from them. That could include the committee recommending to keep changes that were unique to this year’s postseason.”
Girls’ soccer is actually set to begin its postseason May 31, with regional action running through June 5. Sectional competition would take place June 8-12 before super-sectional matches would be held June 14 or June 15.
The state tournament for all three classes will take place June 18-19 in suburban Chicago at both Hoffman Estates High School and Fremd High School in Palatine. The two 1A state semifinal matches and the two 3A state semifinal matches will be at Hoffman Estates on June 18, with the two 2A state semifinal matches at Fremd on June 18. Fremd will host all three third-place matches on June 19, while Hoffman Estates will be the host venue for all three state championship matches that same day.
The track and field state finals are still scheduled to happen at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston during the span of six days but will feature notable differences. Since going to a three-class system in 2008, the IHSA would hold state preliminary events on Thursday and Friday before state finals were conducted for all three classes on a Saturday.
This year, each class will have its own state final date in Charleston. The action is set to get going on June 10 with the 1A girls’ state finals, followed by the 2A girls’ state finals on June 11 and the 3A girls’ state finals on June 12. For boys, the 1A state finals are set for June 17 before the 2A state finals on June 18 and the 3A state finals on June 19.
Girls’ track and field sectional meets are set to happen from June 2-4, with boys’ sectional meets the following week from June 9-11.
For boys’ tennis, the sectional meets are set for June 4-5, with the state tournament June 10-12 in suburban Chicago. Hersey High School in Arlington Heights will once again serve as tournament central, with multiple high schools in the Chicagoland area used to serve as host sites.
Some other subtle tweaksOne other noticeable difference will happen for teams who win regional or sectional titles in sports like baseball, softball and girls’ soccer. They won’t get the chance to hoist any postseason hardware in the immediate aftermath of their triumph.
“Because we do not have set regional and sectional hosts for team sports, those will be sent to the winners after the event,” Troha said. “Super-sectional and state final awards will be handed out on-site.”
And while the IHSA is hopeful it doesn’t have to encounter this situation, Troha said the expectation is if a team has to pull out of a state series because of COVID-19, the game would count as a no-contest and the other team would advance in the postseason.
Troha said the IHSA plans to follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidance when it comes to crowd sizes and capacity limits in June, which could look different than it does today based on how the state proceeds in its mitigation factors. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last Thursday the state could enter Phase 5 on June 11, which would mean no capacity limits.
Even with all the challenges and differences presented amid the pandmic, Troha and his colleagues at the IHSA are eager to resume holding events that see athletes, coaches and communities revel in what a postseason run brings.
“It’s been hard to be away, and we are excited to get back,” Troha said. “The students deserve these opportunities, and we hope the fans will come out to support them in a safe and positive manner.”