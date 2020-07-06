Listen to this article

The start of the high school football season is less than two months away.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems.

The IHSA released football schedules for all state schools on Monday, with Week 1 under the Friday night lights set for Aug. 28.

Some highlights on the area scene include:

—Champaign Central and Centennial playing to end the regular season on Oct. 23, the first time the Unit 4 rivals are slated to play Week 9 since 2015.

— No Cola Wars game. Nearby nonconference rivals Arcola and Tuscola aren't slated to play each other after renewing the longtime series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

— Five teams playing 8-man football, the most ever locally. St. Thomas More and Blue Ridge are set to join holdovers Judah Christian, Milford/Cissna Park and Schlarman this season in the 8-man game.

Here's a look at all the schedules for the 37 area schools in The News-Gazette coverage area for the 2020 season:

ARCOLA

Aug. 28 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Rockford Christian, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

ARGENTA-OREANA

Aug. 28 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Olympia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Arcola, 7 p.m.

ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND

Aug. 29 at Elgin St. Edward, 10 a.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN

Aug. 28 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Westville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Madison, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE

Aug. 28 at Peoria Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. South Beloit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at West Central, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Schlarman, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.

CENTENNIAL

Aug. 28 vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Danville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Peoria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

CERRO GORDO/BEMENT

Aug. 28 vs. Harrisburgh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Arcola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

Aug. 29 vs. Danville, 1 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Urbana, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Peoria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Centennial, 7 p.m.

CLINTON

Aug. 28 vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tuscola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

DANVILLE

Aug. 29 at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Peoria, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Thornwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Urbana, 7 p.m.

FISHER

Aug. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Madison, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

Aug. 28 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Seneca, 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Aug. 28 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.

HOOPESTON AREA/ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

Aug. 28 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Westville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Paris, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Watseka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

IROQUOIS WEST

Aug. 29 vs. Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Watseka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 at West Hancock, 1 p.m.

JUDAH CHRISTIAN

Aug. 28 at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Westminster Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Schlarman, 7 p.m.

Sept 25 at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Low Point-Washburn, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Metro East Lutheran, TBA

Oct. 16 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

LeROY

Aug. 28 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Tremont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Aug. 28 at Marion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Effingham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Mt. Zion, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Charleston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Macomb, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

MILFORD/CISSNA PARK

Aug. 28 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Carlyle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Polo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Schlarman, 7 p.m.

MONTICELLO

Aug. 28 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Osceola (Ind.) Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

OAKWOOD

Aug. 29 at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Westville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Aug. 28 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Momence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Watseka, 7 p.m.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL

Aug. 28 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Unity, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

RANTOUL

Aug. 28 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON

Aug. 28 at Rockford Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Nokomis, 1 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Aug. 28 at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Olympia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

ST. THOMAS MORE

Aug. 28 vs. Judah Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 at South Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Rockford Christian Life, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Carlyle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Schlarman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Peoria Heights, 7 p.m.

SALT FORK

Aug. 28 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. West Hancock, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

SCHLARMAN

Aug. 28 at Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. North Fulton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. South Fork, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY

Aug. 28 at Nokomis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Newton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

TRI-COUNTY

Aug. 28 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Walther Christian, 5 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

TUSCOLA

Aug. 29 vs. Eureka, 5 p.m. (at Millikin University, Decatur)

Sept. 4 vs. Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Meridian, 7 p.m.

UNITY

Aug. 28 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Pierce City (Mo.), 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

URBANA

Aug. 28 at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Champaign Central, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Peoria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE

Aug. 28 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Tremont, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23, vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

WATSEKA

Aug. 28 vs. Herscher, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

WESTVILLE

Aug. 28 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.