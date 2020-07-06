The start of the high school football season is less than two months away.
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems.
The IHSA released football schedules for all state schools on Monday, with Week 1 under the Friday night lights set for Aug. 28.
Some highlights on the area scene include:
—Champaign Central and Centennial playing to end the regular season on Oct. 23, the first time the Unit 4 rivals are slated to play Week 9 since 2015.
— No Cola Wars game. Nearby nonconference rivals Arcola and Tuscola aren't slated to play each other after renewing the longtime series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
— Five teams playing 8-man football, the most ever locally. St. Thomas More and Blue Ridge are set to join holdovers Judah Christian, Milford/Cissna Park and Schlarman this season in the 8-man game.
Here's a look at all the schedules for the 37 area schools in The News-Gazette coverage area for the 2020 season:
ARCOLA
Aug. 28 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Rockford Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
ARGENTA-OREANA
Aug. 28 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Olympia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Arcola, 7 p.m.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND
Aug. 29 at Elgin St. Edward, 10 a.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
Aug. 28 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Westville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Madison, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE
Aug. 28 at Peoria Heights, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. South Beloit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at West Central, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Schlarman, 3 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.
CENTENNIAL
Aug. 28 vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Danville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Kankakee, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Peoria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
Aug. 28 vs. Harrisburgh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Arcola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Aug. 29 vs. Danville, 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Urbana, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Peoria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Centennial, 7 p.m.
CLINTON
Aug. 28 vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Tuscola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
DANVILLE
Aug. 29 at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Peoria, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Urbana, 7 p.m.
FISHER
Aug. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Madison, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Aug. 28 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. Seneca, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Aug. 28 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
HOOPESTON AREA/ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
Aug. 28 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Westville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Paris, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Watseka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
IROQUOIS WEST
Aug. 29 vs. Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Watseka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 at West Hancock, 1 p.m.
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
Aug. 28 at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Westminster Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Schlarman, 7 p.m.
Sept 25 at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Low Point-Washburn, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Metro East Lutheran, TBA
Oct. 16 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
LeROY
Aug. 28 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Aug. 28 at Marion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Taylorville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Effingham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Mt. Zion, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Charleston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Macomb, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
Aug. 28 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Polo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Schlarman, 7 p.m.
MONTICELLO
Aug. 28 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Osceola (Ind.) Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
OAKWOOD
Aug. 29 at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Westville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Aug. 28 vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Momence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Watseka, 7 p.m.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
Aug. 28 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Unity, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Johnsburg, 7 p.m.
RANTOUL
Aug. 28 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
Aug. 28 at Rockford Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Nokomis, 1 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Aug. 28 at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Unity, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Olympia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE
Aug. 28 vs. Judah Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 at South Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Rockford Christian Life, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Schlarman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Peoria Heights, 7 p.m.
SALT FORK
Aug. 28 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. West Hancock, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
SCHLARMAN
Aug. 28 at Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. North Fulton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. South Fork, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY
Aug. 28 at Nokomis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Newton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.
TRI-COUNTY
Aug. 28 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Walther Christian, 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.
TUSCOLA
Aug. 29 vs. Eureka, 5 p.m. (at Millikin University, Decatur)
Sept. 4 vs. Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Meridian, 7 p.m.
UNITY
Aug. 28 at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Prairie Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Pierce City (Mo.), 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
URBANA
Aug. 28 at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Champaign Central, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Peoria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Danville, 7 p.m.
VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
Aug. 28 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Arcola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Tremont, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23, vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
WATSEKA
Aug. 28 vs. Herscher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Westville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
WESTVILLE
Aug. 28 at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.