Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

fbhs
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

 Colin Likas
Listen to this article

High school football fans across the area, get out your calendars. Schedules for the 2019 season have arrived.

The IHSA on Wednesday released the newest slates for programs both locally and throughout the state -- for 11-man football and the 8-Man Football Association.

One point worth noting for Clinton and Danville rooters is the present existence of an open date on each squad's schedule. For the Maroons, that's in Week 2 (Sept. 6), and for the Vikings it falls on Week 5 (Sept. 27).

Below are the regular-season lineups for all area football teams.

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Hope Acad. 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Seneca 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Danville 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Thornridge 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Metamora 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at South Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Centennial 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Westville 7 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Harvard Noon

Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Seneca 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 6 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Illinois School for the Deaf 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cuba 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. South Fulton 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Marion 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Effingham 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Charleston 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Macomb 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Lake Forest Academy 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cuba 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. River Ridge 7 p.m.

Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Ridgeview/Lexington

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Rockford Christian 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Nokomis 1 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Monticello 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Polo 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Cuba 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Bunker Hill 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at River Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Westminster Christian 5 p.m.

Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Newton 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Tri-County

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Villa Grove/Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at South Beloit 2 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

News-Gazette