IHSA releases 2019 prep football schedules
High school football fans across the area, get out your calendars. Schedules for the 2019 season have arrived.
The IHSA on Wednesday released the newest slates for programs both locally and throughout the state -- for 11-man football and the 8-Man Football Association.
One point worth noting for Clinton and Danville rooters is the present existence of an open date on each squad's schedule. For the Maroons, that's in Week 2 (Sept. 6), and for the Vikings it falls on Week 5 (Sept. 27).
Below are the regular-season lineups for all area football teams.
Arcola
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Hope Acad. 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Blue Ridge
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Centennial
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Thornridge 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo/Bement
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Champaign Central
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Metamora 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Clinton
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Danville
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Centennial 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Fisher
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.
Sept. 27 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Westville 7 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Harvard Noon
Iroquois West
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Seneca 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Judah Christian
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 6 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Pawnee 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Illinois School for the Deaf 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Schlarman 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Cuba 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
LeRoy
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. South Fulton 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Marion 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Effingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Macomb 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Lake Forest Academy 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Cuba 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Pawnee 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. River Ridge 7 p.m.
Monticello
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oakwood
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Prairie Central
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Rantoul
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Ridgeview/Lexington
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Rockford Christian 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Nokomis 1 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Monticello 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Salt Fork
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 31 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Schlarman
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Polo 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Cuba 2 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at River Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Westminster Christian 5 p.m.
Sullivan
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Tri-County
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Tuscola
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Sullivan 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Unity
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Urbana
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Villa Grove/Heritage
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Watseka
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Westville
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at South Beloit 2 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
News-Gazette