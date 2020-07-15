IHSA "Return To Play" Phase 4 has received a few more amendments and clarifications, the latest updates involving mask wearing and the use of football equipment.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on Wednesday evening emailed IHSA member schools three bullet points being added to the ever-evolving Phase 4:
- "Adults (coaches) who are outside and social distancing may remove their masks. This is an ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) interpretation that we are using."
- "Swimmers are not required to wear masks in the water."
- "Using sleds, bags or hand shields that would prevent person to person physical contact is permitted."
These amendments follow last Thursday's changes to Phase 4 that were mandated by the Illinois Department of Public Health and governor's office and focused on mask wearing and prevention of physical contact among athletes.
The latest information also follows Tuesday's news that the IHSA is deferring to the ISBE, IDPH and governor's office on all future "Return To Play" alterations.
Also in Wednesday's email was a note that the IHSA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 22 — the upcoming Wednesday — though that meeting "is tentative on the association receiving confirmation from IDPH, the governor’s office or ISBE of the outlook for the start of the fall seasons."