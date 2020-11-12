About 90 minutes before the results of Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting were made public, Dr. Lindsey Hall expressed hope for positive developments in the high school basketball debate.
A desire for the IHSA, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other key parties to find common ground while determining when the 2020-21 season could begin.
“There was a letter that many superintendents in the state signed on to that went to the governor,” said Hall, the Mahomet-Seymour superintendent referencing a Nov. 5 document delivered on behalf of more than 200 school districts. “I was someone who signed on to that because the letter was about, ‘Hey, can we be at the table? Can we have a voice? Can we work together?’ So I hope that moves somebody somewhere.”
It may have done just that. On Wednesday, the IHSA Board officially invited representatives from Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to attend the IHSA’s Nov. 19 regular meeting.
So far, at least 11 area programs have decided to not play basketball this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Argenta-Oreana, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Hoopeston Area, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul, Salt Fork, St. Thomas More, Schlarman, Uni High and Urbana have all decided to not play in the last two weeks as the back-and-forth between the IHSA and Pritzker continues.
The IHSA is allowing schools to start practices Monday and play games from Nov. 30 through Feb. 13. Pritzker and the IDPH would like basketball to transpire in the spring, though state leaders haven’t issued an exact timeline.
At the Nov. 19 meeting, the IHSA also is seeking representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Association of School Administrators, the Illinois State Board of Education and the aforementioned coalition of nearly 200 school superintendents who issued a letter to Pritzker.
“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “The board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the meeting on Nov. 19.”
Since the numerous events in late October between Pritzker and the IHSA played out, individual school districts, athletic conferences and other leadership groups have been left to determine whether schools will participate in the IHSA’s present basketball timeline.
“If we can keep moving ahead with collaborating and problem-solving around this issue and try to find some solutions where maybe IDPH would feel comfortable moving basketball back to the status that it had early in the fall,” Hall said, “that’s something that I would hope that we could work toward.”
The aforementioned local schools certainly aren’t alone statewide when it comes to favoring the Pritzker/IDPH guidance on basketball.
The IHSA’s board on Wednesday also revealed the results of a basketball-playing survey sent to all 813 member schools, of which 546 responded: nearly 300 schools said they were not planning on starting basketball this coming Monday, and another 212 schools were unsure of their status.
“The board recognizes the difficult decision they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” Anderson said.
The IHSA’s board also announced Wednesday that schools which plan to begin basketball practice on Monday should adhere to IDPH Level 1 mitigations until at least Nov. 19. That means only non-contact practices can occur. The board plans to provide more direction on basketball practices and games following the Nov. 19 meeting.
“With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on Nov. 16, they believe it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials,” Anderson said, “to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”