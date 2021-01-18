Three days after a trio of regions moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 mitigation plan, Region 6 surpassed Tier 2 entirely in making the jump from Tier 3 to Tier 1.
While this impacts numerous aspects of life in The News-Gazette's coverage area, it's especially big news for IHSA sports as local high school winter athletic teams can resume practicing immediately, in accordance with IDPH rules.
Lower-risk sports programs will be able to compete in tournaments and out-of-conference events once the IHSA establishes a start date for such activities. This affects badminton, bowling, competitive cheer and dance, girls' gymnastics and boys' swimming and diving. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said last week he anticipates lower-risk winter sports' competitive start dates to be established prior to a Jan. 27 IHSA Board of Directors special meeting.
Basketball teams, meanwhile, can conduct intra-squad scrimmages. The sport falls in the higher-risk category of the IDPH's guidelines, and it's not immediatly clear when games will be permitted. At soonest, it would be when Region 6 improves from Tier 1 to Phase 4 in the IDPH's mitigation plan.
As long as Region 6 stays out of Tier 3, spring and summer sports can begin contact days on Jan. 25. This impacts football, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, track and field, wrestling and boys' tennis.
Region 6 joins Regions 1 and 2 in Tier 1 mitigations, while Regions 3 and 5 have entered Phase 4. Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 are in Tier 2, while Regions 4 and 7 are in Tier 3.
Should Region 6 slip from Tier 1 to Tier 2 mitigations, lower-risk winter sports would only be permitted intra-conference events and basketball would shift to non-contact practices.