CHAMPAIGN — The IHSA and Champaign-Urbana still hope to stage three marquee state championships on the UI campus this school year.
But plans for football, wrestling and boys’ basketball will have to be reworked if that is to happen.
Original dates for the finals (football Nov. 27-28, wrestling Feb. 18-20, basketball March 11-13) were scrapped Wednesday as the IHSA announced its revised calendar voted upon by its board of directors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of now, all three are slated to remain in C-U — football at Memorial Stadium and wrestling and basketball at nearby State Farm Center.
Will they? And when might they take place instead?
“I’m not saying we are not interested in hosting those,” Visit Champaign County President and CEO Jayne DeLuce said Wednesday, after IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson discussed his board’s decision. “It’s a shortened timeframe, and there’s many, many moving pieces.
“So can our community do it? Yes. Can our facility do it? Yes. Can the calendar figure it out based on what might be happening? That’s a good question.”
C-U on June 15 regained the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament, which had been in Peoria since 1996 after a lengthy local stay that dates back to 1919. Anderson, who said his group hasn’t “had a chance to vet (the scheduling change) at all with our state final hosts,” didn’t sound optimistic about State Farm Center playing home to state basketball this upcoming school year.
“It will be a challenge to expect our collegiate hosts, especially, to try to manipulate a timeframe that we’ve created, that will likely be quite difficult for them,” Anderson said. “The odds of being in State Farm Center if we’re restricted to the limits that we are, on the schedule that we are, the percentage isn’t very good.”
The IHSA’s revised schedule moves football to a season starting Feb. 15 and ending May 1. DeLuce said “it’s a little easier to assume that we could host football based on plans to host college football” in the fall, but the 2021 Illinois Marathon weekend is scheduled for April 29-30 and May 1.
Both boys’ basketball and wrestling should have to contend with Illinois men’s and women’s basketball occupying State Farm Center. Those two prep sports were given a revised season of Nov. 16 through Feb. 13.
“We will need to carefully navigate how we would be able to coordinate the calendar — not only to work within IHSA’s new revised calendar, also Fighting Illini’s calendar, as well as other events that might take place next spring,” DeLuce said. “We are moving ahead with our plans — I won’t say as scheduled — as we move toward what it would look like to host basketball and to put those plans in place, and we will take appropriate steps in accordance with IHSA and the University of Illinois.”
Football and wrestling are deemed “higher-risk” sports and basketball a “medium-risk” sport in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s youth and adult recreation sports guidelines. As such, they need to reach Level 4, the highest of his “Type of Play Levels.” which determines what athletes can do within a sport based upon its risk ranking and current public health conditions, in order to contest championship games.
“It’s going to be difficult to crown a state championship, just to be honest, in football,” Anderson said. “If we get to Level 4 in the high-risk sports in that timeframe, we’ll do what we can do to try and make that happen.”