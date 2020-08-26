Andrew Turner expressed disappointment at the news. Laura Koterba-Buss admitted it matched with her previous thoughts on the matter.
The IHSA Board of Directors’ latest decision wasn’t going to please everyone. But it does provide an initial postseason plan for area fall sports programs.
Monday’s announcement that the 2020 IHSA fall state series events were being replaced by one week of “regional geographic competition” — a call the board made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — is being met with mixed reviews locally.
Golfers, cross-country runners, girls’ tennis players and girls’ swimmers and divers are being given the period of Oct. 19-25 as a payoff to their regular seasons, which began earlier this month. The exact details of what will take place in that timeframe aren’t set in stone, with the IHSA indicating those will be made clear “in the coming weeks.”
What is evident is that there won’t be any all-encompassing events. Large group gatherings — such as the boys’ and girls’ cross-country meets at Peoria’s Detweiller Park — have been pulled off the table as IHSA officials try to limit teams’ travel across the state during the pandemic.
In their stead will be contests that, on paper, could be comparable to regional or sectional tournaments.
Turner, Monticello’s golf coach, is not happy with this decision.
“We ask the IHSA to host one event and that’s the state golf tournament, and that’s what golf’s really all about,” Turner said. “That’s our baby. ... If they would ask any of us coaches, if we had kids make it to state, to jump in and help and make sure that thing was as safe as possible, we would.”
Turner also is the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball coach. He noted early next month, his boys’ basketball players will be allowed to participate in a version of summer contact days, which he feels would be more concerning from a COVID-19 prevention standpoint than golfers statewide gathering for an end-of-season showcase.
“(Basketball practice in a gymnasium) is supposed to be OK in September and October, but they can’t host the IHSA state golf tournament?” Turner said. “From what I’m seeing, comparing it to things we’re allowing, I just don’t get it.”
Golf typically includes five two-day state tournaments: Class 1A-3A on the boys’ side and Class 1A-2A on the girls’ end. Each of the five typically transpires from a different golf course on the same weekend.
“Maybe it’s a one-day event where we cut down the number of kids who are allowed to come and the number of teams who are allowed to come,” Turner said. “But at least some kids would have the opportunity to come to a state event.”
Cross-country, meanwhile, brings all of Illinois’ best distance runners to Detweiller Park on the same Saturday for six separate meets — three for each gender.
For that reason, Koterba-Buss, the Centennial girls’ cross-country coach, believed even before Monday’s news that a traditional state series would not be happening in her sport this fall.
“That was what I thought would be the best-case scenario would be a regional, or maybe a couple of regionals within a region,” Koterba-Buss said. “The fact they only offered one week for the state level of things made me think it wasn’t going to be regular season then straight to state. I think the option of having a regional is great.”
Koterba-Buss said the original target goal for her athletes was the Big 12 Conference Meet, slated for Oct. 17 in Peoria.
Some of the Chargers’ league rivals, such as Champaign Central, Urbana and Bloomington, also raced in the Class 2A regional that Centennial occupied last season. But previous regional foes — like Mahomet-Seymour, Maroa-Forsyth, Metamora and Washington — are ones the Chargers wouldn’t toe the line against this year without some sort of postseason setup.
“We definitely have some student-athletes that will be hoping to do well and preparing to do well at the regional level,” Koterba-Buss said. “I don’t think we’ve built them up to think there’s going to be a state meet.”
Turner didn’t take the same approach. He said potential state qualification “was the motivating factor” when the Sages’ season began. His boys returned four of six athletes from a runner-up Class 1A regional squad last year, and Monticello senior Ashley Long missed the girls’ Class 1A state meet by 3 strokes as a junior.
“We’re asking these kids to go to the lengths that we’re asking them to do for golf. ... We’ve complied with the masks. We take our kids’ temperatures. We’ve done everything we can,” Turner said. “(We’re doing it) with the idea of, ‘OK, if they’re going to do this, surely they’re going to reward these kids and say we can handle one event at the end of the year.’”
Koterba-Buss’ roster this season includes Isabella Ramshaw, the Class 1A state meet’s 54th-place finisher last year with St. Thomas More. So there’s a good chance Centennial could have been represented in this year’s Class 2A state race.
That hasn’t hampered Koterba-Buss’ enthusiasm for what remains on the Chargers’ schedule.
“I’m ecstatic to be able to do what we’re doing,” Koterba-Buss said. “I thought what (the IHSA board) did with the calendar was commendable. It beats not attempting something.”