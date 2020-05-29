ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey is among the Illinois high school athletic directors who anticipated a Thursday meeting with IHSA officials regarding the next steps for state high school athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arcola AD and Purple Riders football coach will wait a little longer — along with other interested parties — as that meeting was pushed back to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“I’m not sure at this point anyone’s 100 percent sure on what they can expect,” Lindsey said. “The IHSA and everybody involved is in a really difficult position. I’m hoping to hear that, obviously, we can get going in whatever shape or form that looks like.”
No high school games, practices or workouts have happened since mid-March in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Among the forced cancellations were spring sports state series, and summer contact days currently are suspended.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Sports Medicine Advisory Committee last week issued recommended guidelines for the return of prep athletics. Additionally, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan on Friday will reach Phase 3 locally, permitting gatherings of 10 or more, among other state-reopening moves.
That combination turns the spotlight to the IHSA for a response about what’s next for summer contact days and, potentially, the fate of fall sports in 2020.
“I would expect them to open some things up, with coaches enforcing social distancing and making sure facilities are clean and sanitized to a good extent,” Lindsey said. “That’s what I expect. That’s what I hope.”
Lindsey believes Arcola, with an enrollment of less than 250, is “probably better off than some schools are” with regard to preparing for any IHSA requirements to return to action.
He’s also attempted to keep kids upbeat through regular text messages and Zoom meetings as they wait to see if their fall sports seasons will be affected as their spring sports campaigns were.
“I’ve had kids sending me messages, ‘Coach, do you think there’s going to be a season? What’s your thoughts?’” Lindsey said. “My response is, ‘No matter what happens, stay positive.’”
Lindsey knows the impending meeting doesn’t mean the future of IHSA activities has reached a complete upward trajectory.
“I know it’s tough, and I know everybody wants to get going, but I don’t want to get going too soon where we have setbacks,” Lindsey said. “For the IHSA, they’ve also got Chicago in there. It’s kind of a balancing act where downstate is a little different than up north.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced the city would move to her own reopening plan’s third phase this upcoming Wednesday, instead of the Friday date permitted by Pritzker’s plan.
Lindsey, who has compiled a 24-9 record in three seasons coaching the Arcola football program, also holds reservations about what the IHSA may decree as it pertains to NFHS recommendations.
“One of the most difficult things ... is that no two athletes can cross their sports,” Lindsey said. “We have a lot of dual-sport athletes, so we want our kids doing multi-sports (preparation).”
That’s still a smaller qualm in the grand scheme of what Lindsey believes sports types across Illinois desire: “some sort of normalcy.”
“It’ll be huge,” he said. “At this point, everyone’s exhausted all of the what-ifs they can have. Having some sort of direction ... (is) going to be a huge boost.”