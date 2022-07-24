Heath Wilson took to Twitter earlier this month. The Villa Grove football coach hoped someone could relate to his plight.
“Anyone else having trouble getting Riddell helmets in?” he posted. “I ordered like 6 new ones ... and (they) haven’t come in yet. Just curious if anyone is frustrated like me? Trying to stay calm but getting nervous when we need those asap!”
Turns out Wilson wasn’t alone.
That was confirmed a mere five days after his initial tweet, when Pat Ryan hopped on social media with his own post last Wednesday.
“It is becoming apparent that several HS programs may not be able to purchase helmets this fall if needed,” said Ryan, Illinois football’s director of high school relations since April 2021. “If you are in need or may be able to help please let the IHSFCA or myself know. Let’s make sure all who want to play can start with the equipment needed.”
The aforementioned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association followed suit with a tweet of its own on Thursday.
And Wilson’s concern already has been alleviated — albeit temporarily.
The fifth-year Blue Devils leader quickly received a message from Maroa-Forsyth coach Josh Jostes. The programs share a royal blue and gold color scheme.
“The coach at Maroa reached out and said, ‘How many do you need?’” Wilson said. “I’m grateful for that. It’s awesome to see other coaches caring about other programs.”
Wilson needed just three helmets at the time but said he’s recently had a few more kids reach out to discuss joining Villa Grove’s program, meaning he again may be short on equipment.
One of the players he needed to fit with a helmet is his planned starting quarterback.
“I ordered new helmets and replacement jerseys in late November,” Wilson said. “Now, they’re saying it might be mid-August before they get here. ... It’s been hectic, for sure.”
Ryan, an IHSFCA Hall of Fame coach at Metamora, said he’s heard from coaches in Chicago, central Illinois and Quincy since sending his tweet.
He’s also heard from a coach in Georgia.
“I’m going to stay in my little lane here,” Ryan said with a laugh. “You’ve still got to have kids in helmets. It’s not like socks. There’s no trade-off for something like that.”
Ryan chatted with IHSFCA Executive Director Kevin Crandall — coincidentally a former Villa Grove football coach — about spreading the word on this topic.
“The last thing we want is a kid who’s playing football to not be able to play because they don’t have equipment,” Crandall said. “Unfortunately ... budgets have been cut so much in the last 10 to 15 years, so you operate on a really thin margin as far as equipment goes.”
Both Ryan and Crandall have been pleased with initial response to their tweets.
“There’s a lot of great ideas that can be shared, right down to helmets,” Ryan said. “It’s good interaction.”
“With Coach (Bret) Bielema and his commitment to football in the state of Illinois ... (it) has made a huge difference,” Crandall added. “We’re all in this together.”