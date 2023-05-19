URBANA — It’s common enough for coach Luke Bronowski’s Uni High boys’ tennis players to miss some practices, dual matches or tournaments because of commitments beyond athletics.
“We’ve really had to shuffle a lot,” Bronowski said, “and there really hasn’t been a drop-off.”
But the absence of Illineks sophomore Swapnil Kumar is different.
“We had an unfortunate situation with our number two singles guy that had green card issues with his family, so he had to go back home,” Bronowski said. “Something like that, as a sophomore in high school, picking up on a whim ... I’m sure it’s hard on him and the family.
“His teammates have rallied around him to support him. ... That just goes to show the closeness we have as a team.”
Bronowski’s remaining players have adjusted to this change on the tennis court.
And Uni High is feeling confident heading into the Class 1A Danville Sectional, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday at Danville Tennis Center.
“(Champaign) Central’s got the top-tier guys that are probably going to take a lot of attention at sectionals. Urbana’s got a good doubles team, and St. Thomas More’s got a great freshman,” Bronowski said. “But I think we do stand a good chance of bringing more than just Aryan (Sachdev) up north, to get that exposure at state and catch that fever.”
Sachdev, now a junior, was the Illineks’ lone state qualifier last year. He placed second in the local sectional’s singles draw, falling to Central’s Ezra Bernhard, before logging a 2-2 record at the state tournament.
Sachdev has operated as Uni High’s No. 1 singles player throughout this spring. He’s seeded second in the Danville Sectional singles draw this week, only behind top seed Bernhard.
“He’d love to play every match at one doubles and one singles, but it’s something we’ve had to rein him in a little bit,” Bronowski said. “He’s taken it well and been very diplomatic about it, and supportive. That’s why we look to him as one of our leaders.”
It’s been far from just the Sachdev show when the Illineks play this year, though. Look to the team’s dual-match scores for evidence of that.
Uni High won nine of its 11 duals, including six via a 9-0 sweep. Each of their last three regular-season duals finished with that result, versus the trio of St. Thomas More, Maroa-Forsyth and Mattoon.
The Illineks’ only losses in this format came to recent Big 12 Conference champion Central (9-0) and Normal U-High (5-4).
Bronowski’s team even knocked off an always dangerous Springfield team by a 6-3 margin. The Senators have won three 1A sectional team titles in the last four years.
“They’re a perennial good power program, so to stack up against them the way we did, I thought it was a sign we could be pretty good,” Bronowski said. “It validates what the guys are doing in practice and how hard they’re working.”
Sachdev will be joined in the sectional singles ranks by junior Mason Miao, who has represented Uni High across Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles this season. Miao garnered the No. 5 seed in the sectional singles draw.
“Everyone we’ve faced at sectionals who we’ve faced throughout the year knows the kind of player he is and the reputation he has,” Bronowski said. “He’s definitely come on a lot this year. He needed to do some growing up (from) last year. ... He’s been a different player this year, and that’s shown in the way he’s played.”
Senior Jack Holder and junior Taehan Lee will provide the Illineks one doubles team in the sectional. Senior Wes Lu and sophomore Robert Gao will comprise Uni High’s other doubles tandem.
Holder and Lee secured the No. 3 seed in the sectional doubles draw. Lu and Gao slotted into the No. 6 seed.
“Hopefully, (our relative youth) goes to show we’ll have some longevity after this season as well,” Bronowski said. “(We’ve got) guys that are ready to step up and take the challenge of being inserted into the lineup, wherever it is.”
The top-four finishers in both singles and doubles play at the 1A Danville Sectional will advance to next week’s IHSA 1A state tournament, which runs from May 25 through May 27 in the Chicago suburbs.
Even though tennis and badminton are not the exact same sport, Bronowski is hopeful his Illineks can build upon what Uni High junior Andrea Li accomplished last week — repeating as the IHSA girls’ badminton singles state champion up in DeKalb.
“Andrea’s a fantastic player,” Bronowski said. “People are pulling for each other, and we’d like to ride the wave a little bit off her success.”
Bronowski also notices a possible ongoing shift in attention when it comes to statewide boys’ tennis. And he wants his athletes to be part of that after Centennial placed second at the 2021 1A state tournament — led by singles state champion Max Braun — and eighth in 2022.
“With Centennial doing what they did and Central being strong ... and with us, hopefully, bringing a number of guys, as well, it’s really helping put east central Illinois tennis on the map,” Bronowski said. “We’ve got a great facility down here with Atkins (Tennis Center). We would love to help grow the brand down this way.”