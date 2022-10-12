CHAMPAIGN — Teo Chemla suffered an ankle injury early this season with the Uni High boys’ soccer team.
The senior was having that same ankle checked out by a trainer midway through Tuesday’s Class 1A Uni High Regional semifinal against Oakwood/Salt Fork at the University of Illinois Turf Fields.
Was Chemla’s game being thrown off by the lingering malady?
Not exactly.
He only departed the pitch to have his ankle examined after completing a hat trick.
Chemla’s three goals proved critical for the fourth-seeded Illineks, as they held off the feisty fifth-seeded Comets 5-3 to qualify for a regional championship match.
“Our team has picked up some recent injuries and sickness, so shoutout to all my teammates for stepping up for this game,” Chemla said. “It feels great. When we played those guys earlier, I wasn’t on the top of my game. I messed up a whole bunch of chances. So to be able to redeem myself on a big stage, it makes me very happy.”
Uni High (9-5-5) and O/SF (20-5-2) battled to a 1-1 draw during a Sept. 14 meeting in Fithian. Another low-offense outing appeared to be in the works early Tuesday, as the sides played to a scoreless stalemate through the first 21 minutes.
Then, Comets junior Brody Taflinger executed a through ball that worked its way toward the Illineks’ net. Freshman goalkeeper Rishi Sharma and junior defender Luca Zepeda-Flores seemed to experience a communication breakdown, and the ball skirted past both of them.
Speedy O/SF sophomore Ethan Merritt danced around the duo and corralled the loose ball. He wired a shot just below the goal frame’s far upper corner, staking his squad to a 1-0 advantage in the 22nd minute.
“If you told me we scored first and scored three goals, I would’ve liked our chances beforehand,” Comets coach Eric Fenton said. “I’ve got to imagine, for Ethan, it feels a little bit different than last year in that regional championship game (against Monticello), when I threw him to the wolves after Grant (Powell) got hurt.”
O/SF kept applying pressure in the immediate aftermath of this goal, producing a corner kick and a shot on goal.
But Uni High turned the tables in the 27th minute.
Senior Benji Chang sliced a cross into the Comets’ box, where Chemla was ready to receive the pass. He slipped around a defender to set up a 1-on-1 opportunity against O/SF senior keeper Joshua Ruch, and Chemla left Ruch frozen by beating him to Ruch’s right for the 1-1 tie.
“Our mentality’s been really solid the last few weeks,” Illineks coach Joe Krehbiel said. “No matter what happens, if we go up a goal, down a goal, we just have to keep our focus and keep playing the same way.”
Uni High took that to heart by scoring again in the 29th minute.
This time, senior Noah La Nave sent a pass to Chemla in the box’s far-left side. A few quick moves later and Chemla was booting a left-footed shot across the box and past Ruch for a 2-1 edge.
“Originally, I had it on my right (foot), but I was kind of off-balance,” Chemla said. “So I just thought, ‘I’ll take it to my left.’ I was able to get around the defender. ... I’m really surprised the shot went in. Usually, I’m trying to keep it on my right at all times.”
La Nave nearly potted a goal in the first half’s final minute but hit the crossbar. The Comets almost started the second half by finding the equalizer, as senior Reef Pacot had a quality look turned aside by Sharma.
Chemla left no doubt about his third and final goal of the night.
He was tripped in the box and acquired a penalty kick, which he softly tapped to the net’s right corner in the 43rd minute.
“I don’t know if we were amped up or what, but we were just biting on their fakes. Three goals and then the penalty kick all came from that same type of play,” Fenton said. “It hasn’t been a huge issue this year for us, but obviously came out at the wrong time.”
La Nave made it four consecutive Illineks goals in the 61st minute, accepting a well-placed cross from senior John Brownridge and denting the twine.
O/SF refused to go down easily, scoring fewer than 30 seconds later. A cross from sophomore Macen Phillips rattled around at the top of the box and eventually was powered home by Pacot, just under the crossbar, to make the ledger 4-2.
Even when La Nave banked his second goal of the night, in the 75th minute on a Chemla assist, the Comets produced one more marker in regulation’s final minute. It was Merritt with his second of the evening, via a blistering run following a Ruch keeper throw and a pass from junior Ty Smoot.
But that was the last gasp for an O/SF roster containing five seniors, including the program’s career scoring record-holder in Grant Powell.
“I’m not going to complain about putting in three goals,” Fenton said. “We just can’t give up five in a game like this.”
Uni High and its 11-senior roster continue forward in the Class 1A playoffs, next meeting top-seeded Monticello in Friday’s 5 p.m. regional final on the turf. The Sages defeated the Illineks 4-3 on Sept. 1 in Monticello.
“It’ll be another high-intensity game, very physical,” Krehbiel said. “If we can move the ball quickly, it’ll be still our advantage.”
Monticello 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The top-seeded Sages used a four-goal barrage in fewer than 10 minutes of match time to turn aside the eighth-seeded Buffaloes in Tuesday’s first Class 1A Uni High Regional semifinal at the U of I Turf Fields.
“We just kept doing what we needed to do,” Monticello coach Dan Burkybile said. “Once we got that one, then the floodgates opened. We kind of figured that would happen. Proud we trusted the process.”
The Sages (18-4) couldn’t find an ice-breaking goal versus the Buffaloes (9-10-1) early on, as G-RF/W coach David Barney kept his athletes dropping back instead of aggressively charging at Monticello’s players.
But that didn’t matter when senior Ben Williamson was taken down in the box in the 31st minute. He converted an ensuing penalty kick past Buffaloes freshman keeper Matthew Darling to put the Sages up 1-0.
Between Williamson’s marker and halftime, Monticello added a goal from senior Cohen Neighbors and two goals from senior Biniam Lienhart, with assists going to senior Jack Tanner, junior Rylan Good and Williamson.
Neighbors added another goal in the second half, assisted by junior Levi Stephens, to round out the scoring.
“I feel like we did really good, because we came off a tough week last week, lost on senior night (to St. Joseph-Ogden),” Neighbors said. “I feel like we really turned it around. It’s playoffs, and we have to work with you win or go home. It showed off perfectly.”
Monticello and impending regional championship opponent Uni High both captured Class 1A regional plaques last season. But only one will be able to do so Friday.
“Play our game,” Neighbors said when asked for a key to victory. “If we play our game, we control it, I think it should be no problem.”