MAHOMET — Visit the website containing the USA Badminton junior rankings and one item becomes abundantly clear.
Uni High junior Andrea Li is an extremely talented badminton player. In each of the last five monthly lists compiled for under-19 girls’ singles athletes, Li tops the chart.
This isn’t just an Illinois-based achievement. It takes into account players from across the nation.
“I’m just proud of my consistency over this past year,” Li said, “... and being able to keep up, given the circumstances of how much I’m able to train.”
East central Illinois isn’t exactly a badminton hotbed. But that hasn’t negatively impacted Li, who moved with her family from San Diego to Mahomet in 2019.
She’s the reigning IHSA girls’ badminton state singles champion out of Uni High and can defend her title this week.
Li breezed to the Lyons Sectional singles crown last Thursday, winning her final match 21-5, 21-1.
She won each of her six state singles matches in two sets last season and is hoping for more of the same across this Friday and Saturday at DeKalb High School.
“Uni’s a super small school in central Illinois, so we don’t get very many state champions. I’m hoping to defend that,” Li said. “I also just love playing state. Everyone there is so supportive. There’s great sportsmanship all around. In some ways, it’s one of my favorite tournaments to play.”
Similar to former Illineks athletic director Tim Bicknell before him, current Uni High AD Kyle Hummel finds himself a bit starstruck watching Li compete in a sport he’s only otherwise seen during physical education classes.
Hummel and one of Li’s classmates, Khadeejah Rasheed, accompanied Li to LaGrange last week for the sectional.
“We’ve messed around with badminton in P.E., but (Li playing) is like an NBA player messing around with a junior high kid,” Hummel said. “She’s so much better than everybody else, but she’s so humble about it.
“In the first game (of the sectional), she was up like 16 or 18 to nothing. She hit one out, and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of strange.’ And she said after, ‘I think it’s disrespectful to blank someone.’”
Li had at least one point scored on her in each of her state tournament matches last season.
“It’s so impressive, her body coordination,” Hummel said. “It’s like she’s a superhero out there.”
Li has shown out in a big way on the junior-national stage since becoming an IHSA state champion.
Her performances in USA Badminton tournaments during that time have earned her spots on Team USA for the 2023 Pan Am Junior Championships in July and the 2023 Badminton World Federation World Junior Championships across September and October.
Li played for the U.S. in last year’s Pan Am showcase, held in the Dominican Republic. This year’s will occur in Peru.
But the World Juniors, to be conducted in Spokane, Wash., is a different story.
“This is a first-time thing. I’m very excited. I feel like it’s a dream,” Li said. “Some of those players who win that tournament go on to win world championships as adults, and they’ve gone on to be Olympic champions. It’s awesome to be in that group of people.”
Li and her parents regularly travel to Chicago on weekends in order for Li to train through Egret Badminton Club. Li said she’s worked with former national team members of Malaysia and Indonesia through the organization.
“A lot of people at (IHSA) state train there,” Li said. “I’d say literally every weekend (I’m there). I rarely miss a week. If I’m not there, I’m either playing a tournament or have something super important with school.”
Li’s family has a second home in the Chicagoland area that helps cut down traveling a bit.
“It’s definitely really busy, and there’s just a lot of sacrifices you have to make,” Li said. “But we worked it out. We’re used to it. And we’re always happy to be there.”
Li also is happy fellow Illineks such as Hummel and Rasheed have taken an interest in her craft.
“It’s always more fun that way,” Li said. “I remember in elementary school and middle school I would tell people I played badminton and they were like, ‘What even is that?’ But people at Uni are so supportive of it.”
Hummel himself is a former California resident, just like Li. Even though he can’t relate to Li from a badminton perspective, he has found one interest they share.
“She runs a baking (club at Uni High). We have some kitchen equipment here, and she loves to bake,” Hummel said. “With me being a personal chef, I’m like, ‘Hey, I can totally send you some recipes.’”