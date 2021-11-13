WESTMONT — Sally Ma had plenty of business to take care of during Saturday’s IHSA girls’ swimming and diving state finals at the FMC Natatorium.
The Uni High senior was seeded second in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle following Friday’s preliminaries.
Yet, the future Columbia University student-athlete also allowed herself to soak in the last moments of her high school career as they transpired.
“I was about to cry before my races,” Ma said. “I knew it was going to be my last meet swimming for Uni and representing this team, and that just really meant a lot for me. ... It wasn’t in a pressure kind of way. It was just like, wow.”
Ma didn’t let emotion consume her, claiming runner-up status in the 50 freestyle and sixth place in a highly competitive 100 freestyle event to increase her prep state medal total to five overall.
She placed 10th in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and second in that event as a sophomore, adding an eighth-place 100 freestyle outcome as a 10th-grader.
“I’m really glad with how (my races) went,” Ma said. “I feel like I gave it my all, and I just really wanted to have fun.”
Ma notched a 50-freestyle time of 23.18 seconds on Saturday, winding up behind Hinsdale Central junior Kit Schneider (22.98) for the second consecutive day. But Ma wasn’t angered by the fact she finished one spot short of the event’s championship slot twice in three years.
“I definitely got deja vu,” Ma said. “This year, there’s not as much pressure, and I knew how to prepare myself better. ... I’m that kind of person that just takes everything one moment at a time.”
Ma’s sixth-place 100 freestyle clocking of 50.80 doesn’t fully explain how close that race was. Ma was separated from the third-place swimmer, Chicago St. Ignatius junior Julieta Tracy, by nine-hundredths of a second.
“I was super excited to swim it and see how that would go,” Ma said. “I finished within milliseconds of the other people in my heat.”
Ma was joined at the state meet by a Uni High contingent that includes coaches Hannah Newman and Dave Young and fellow seniors Zoey Muller-Hinnant and Bronwyn Garrett. She also was supported in-person and afar by individuals both connected to and separate from the Illineks.
“I had my little Uni family here with me, and that was really special to me,” Ma said. “Just knowing that they came all this way just to watch me swim, it means so much. ... Building on top of the history and traditions and being a team captain and living out so many memories with the team, I’m so happy that I experienced this season.”