URBANA — Kate Ahmari tends to operate on the quieter side when it comes to publicly discussing her distance-running exploits.
The Uni High senior is content to let her actions do the talking. Such as by signing a National Letter of Intent with the Cornell University distance-running program in the Ivy League.
It shows just the sort of talent Ahmari possesses, both athletically and academically.
“I’m really excited. I’m really grateful that I’m able to still run and compete at a higher level,” said Ahmari, who signed Tuesday inside the Illineks’ gymnasium on the University of Illinois campus. “I’ve really loved running at Uni, so it means a lot to me to be able to continue.”
Ahmari earned 2021 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year status in her junior season with the Illineks, after placing second in the Class 1A state meet with a 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 29.24 seconds.
Ahmari will graduate from Uni High with at least six N-G All-Area first-team plaudits — four in cross-country and two in track and field so far, with another still possible in the latter sport this spring.
A visit to Cornell’s campus in Ithaca, N.Y., during the fall of her junior year left Ahmari feeling comfortable with the Big Red, led by cross-country and women’s track and field coach Mike Henderson.
“I finished up a couple of college visits with (other) teams, and then after that I decided, I wanted to go to Cornell,” Ahmari said. “I really loved the coaches, the team, the campus, everything. It was a good choice for me academically (also).”
Ahmari plans to major in biology, through Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
“It’ll definitely be a challenge to balance all the studying and running, but I think I’m ready for it,” Ahmari said. “I’ve been kind of doing that the past four years, and this is kind of just (an) extreme (version) of what I’ve been doing.”
Ahmari significantly values the forging of close connections with teammates. She mentions it as a goal for her freshman year in college, and she said it’s helped her through a sometimes-challenging senior year at Uni High amid issues with iron levels in her body.
“I just really loved hanging out with the team (at Cornell),” Ahmari said. “We had dinner together with some of the current team members, and I just really loved hearing about everything that goes on there.
“Also, when I was visiting, there was this apple harvest festival going on. And I just remember it was a really fun time.”
Ahmari has functioned as one of the fastest girls’ distance runners not only in the area since the fall 2019, but also throughout all of Illinois.
She recognizes the leap she’s making into Division I athletics is quite a bit bigger. And Ahmari relishes the chance to prove she belongs in that realm.
“It’ll definitely be an adjustment not being one of the fastest anymore,” Ahmari said. “That’ll be something to get used to. But I think it’ll be a really good experience for me to be able to run with such good competition and have so many teammates to push me.
“I just want to continue improving and see what I can do.”