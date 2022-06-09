CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Dain Dainja fielded questions you would expect from grade schoolers during their special appearance at the Champaign Central basketball camp on Wednesday.
The campers were curious about what it’s like to play for the Illini. Finding out how tall Shannon (6-foot-6) and Dainja (6-9) are was also a priority.
But there was one question that stood out to Central coach LeConte Nix. That showed just how dialed in to Illinois basketball kids in the Champaign-Urbana community are these days.
The question? One camper wanted to know how excited Dainja was to team up again with former Baylor teammate and newest Illini Matthew Mayer.
“For a fifth-grader to ask that, I thought that was wise,” Nix said. “You know they’re paying attention to Illini sports. That’s where the Illini basketball program is going. They get noticed by everybody. (Brad Underwood) and his staff have done a great job of recruiting kids, and, obviously, winning gets a lot of peoples’ attention.”
Nix reached out to the Illinois coaching staff ahead of the start of this week’s camp to find out if there were any players available to come and speak to the campers.
The response was an immediate yes.
“It’s the kind of program they have over there,” Nix said. “They’re building leaders outside of the court. They’re setting their guys up for success. It was easy for those guys to come in and speak, and they were great with the kids.”
Neither Shannon nor Dainja needed an introduction ahead of their Wednesday camp appearance. Both were a little nervous before they spoke, Nix said, but he just reminded them that every camper in attendance — most decked out in Illini gear — looked up to them regardless.
Shannon and Dainja hit on several topics during their time at Combes Gym. Working hard was a clear point of emphasis. So was being coachable, working on your game outside of when it’s required by the coaches, keeping up with their academics and having goals.
“You should have seen their faces when they saw those two guys walk in,” Nix said. “They lit up. I think it’s important for the Illini guys to get involved in the community. I think that makes the community even better.”
Nix actually met Shannon and Dainja last week when he attended one of Illinois’ workouts. This was before either was scheduled to make an appearance at Central’s camp, but the Maroons’ coach learned all he needed to about the Illini pair that day.
“Character, both of those guys have it,” Nix said. “I went to watch a workout last week. The first thing Terrence and Dain did was come up to me and introduce themselves and shake my hand. That put a big impression on me when they did that.”
Shannon left another impression on Nix on Wednesday when the Illinois guard discussed the importance of playing multiple sports. Shannon eventually turned his focus solely to basketball when he spent a prep school year at IMG Academy in Florida, but he stayed at Lincoln Park for his high-school career — despite the chance to attend a prep school — because of football. He helped the Lions go 8-2 and win their first-ever Chicago Public League (Big Shoulders) conference title in 2017 when he caught 22 passes for 311 yards and 10 touchdowns.
An emphasis on being a multi-sport athlete was right in Nix’s wheelhouse. The Central basketball coach is still an assistant coach for the Maroons’ baseball team and only recently gave up coaching football so he could spend more time with the Central basketball team during the offseason.
“I didn’t expect Terrence to say that,” Nix said. “It caught me off guard. That’s what I believe in. When you’re third- and fourth-graders, you don’t need to be playing 100 baseball games in the summer, personally. It’s huge to me. I think most college coaches around here want kids that do more than one sport in high school. I think it’s good to be coached by different coaches and be around players with different backgrounds.”
Thursday will mark the end of Central’s camp. Not quite a week’s worth of basketball that Nix said has been full of excited and upbeat campers. Mostly boys, but with what Nix said were “a few ladies that are in there working hard.”
Shannon and Dainja weren’t the only special guests this week either. Former Unity and Parkland coach Karrie Redeker, who just finished her ninth season as the women’s basketball coach at Illinois Central College, spoke Monday. Former Crescent-Iroquois/Cissna Park and Parkland standout Taylor Redeker also volunteered with the girls in the camp.
“She’s been working camp all week and doing it for nothing,” Nix said. “She’s been amazing. She needs to be a coach someday when she’s not selling houses.”