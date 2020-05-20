CHAMPAIGN — The month of May has been fruitful on the recruiting front for Illinois football. The Illini have continued to add to their roster via the transfer market and, after months of inactivity, started to gain at least some traction in the Class of 2021
Recruiting momentum from the high school ranks might still be at a low simmer, but Illinois added its third 2021 commit this month and fourth total Wednesday afternoon with a commitment from Atlanta native Sedarius McConnell, which he announced on Instagram.
McConnell is ranked as a three-star recruit and as the No. 90 prospect in Georgia by Rivals although he is unranked by 247Sports. He had 65 tackles and eight sacks during the 2019 season at Westlake (Ga.) High School.
The 6-foot-2, 259-pound defensive end initially named a top six of Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest on April 3. Illinois offered on April 17. McConnell's other offers included Coastal Carolina, Duke, Liberty, Toledo and West Virginia.
McConnell's commitment follows the likes of Griffin (Ga.) athlete Prince Green and Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter linebacker Trevor Moffitt, who gave their verbal pledge to the Illini earlier this month. The fourth member of the 2021 class, who committed last December, is DeSoto (Texas) quarterback Samari Collier.
Other new additions this month for Illinois include graduate transfers TreSean Smith (Louisville, safety) and Chinedu Udeogu (Cal, defensive tackle).