CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is back to 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 after Saturday's pledge from Ocoee (Fla.) safety Zachary Jobe. The Illini flipped Jobe from North Carolina and returned to a 15-man class following last week's decommitment of offensive lineman Rico Jackson.
Jobe is Illinois' second commitment from Ocoee, as he'll join his teammate Calvin Smith in Champaign in 2023. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jobe flipped from the Tar Heels to the Illini over other offers from Boston College, UCF, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida A&M, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Purdue, Temple, Tennessee and USF.
Jobe is a consensus four-star recruit and is Illinois' fourth-highest ranked recruit behind Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin, Moore Haven (Fla.) safety Kenari Wilcher and Fredrick Douglass (Ky.) defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless. Tobe finished the 2021 season with 31 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The commitment from Tobe didn't change Illinois' team recruiting ranking in the Big Ten, per the 247Sports Composite. The Illini are still 13th in the conference — only ahead of Indiana's eight-man class to date — and check in at 51st nationally.