CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2022 recruiting class began offense-heavy. That hasn't really changed, with 14 of the now 19 committed players on the offensive side of the ball.
The Illini have made some strides on the defensive player recruiting front of late, though, including Tuesday's commitment from three-star cornerback Elijah Mc-Cantos. The Miami native and Edison High School product picked Illinois from a top four that also included Kansas, Washington State and West Virginia. He had other high major offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Mc-Cantos, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback, is the fifth defensive commit for Illinois in the 2022 class. He joins Oswego East linebacker Jared Badie, Hoover (Ala.) defensive lineman Terrell Jones, Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood and Amos Alonzo Stagg safety TJ Griffin in the class.
Mc-Cantos helped Edison go 7-5 this fall. The Red Raiders lost to Chaminade-Madonna in the second round of the FHSAA Class 3A state playoffs. Mc-Cantos played in nine of 12 games and finished his senior season with 39 tackles and two pass breakups.
The addition of Mc-Cantos keeps Illinois as the No. 10 recruiting class in the Big Ten and No. 45 nationally, per 247Sports. With 19 high school seniors committed, the Illini can add as many as 13 more players for next season if at least seven transfer out.