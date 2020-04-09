CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football went all in on the transfer portal last offseason, adding what would turn out to be several key contributors in its bowl season. The Illini added another graduate transfer Thursday night at a position of need with a commitment from New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond "Drew" Dan Jr.
Thanks to all the coaches who recruited me but I decided to shut my recruitment down and start my new journey at ... The University of Illinois 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/HWNLcfDuiX— Desmond Dan Jr. (@drewdan11) April 10, 2020
Dan spent the past four seasons in Las Cruces, N.M., but he used a medical redshirt in 2016 and played in just three games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. Dan is expected to graduate in May and could potentially have two seasons of eligibility remaining if he's granted a medical hardship waiver for missing the bulk of last season.
Dan was ranked as a two-star recruit out of Checota (Okla.) High School. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver chose the Aggies over other offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Wyoming. Dan played in 26 career games at New Mexico State and caught 48 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns in his two healthy seasons.
Although several wide receivers return for Illinois for the 2020 season, the Illini dealt with several injuries at that position in 2019. The only other addition to that group in the offseason was incoming freshman James Frenchie out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis.