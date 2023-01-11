CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball is dipping into foreign waters for the second time this season to add to its roster.
Class of 2023 point guard Niccolo Moretti has announced his commitment to coach Brad Underwood's program, according to both On3Sports and 247Sports on Wednesday.
Per the latter report, Moretti is expected to enroll with the Illini in time for this season's second semester.
"I ended up choosing Illinois because it's a really good program that can give me what I'm missing right now," Moretti told On3Sports' Joe Tipton. "Playing in a tough conference like the Big Ten is definitely going to be a good challenge for me."
Moretti is a 6-foot-2, 150-pound guard who has been playing with the NBA Global Academy, which partners with Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence to serve as a training site for prospects outside the United States. He previously competed for DME Academy out of Florida.
Moretti is an Italian native whose older brother, Davide, played at Texas Tech and now is a professional hoopster overseas. The younger Moretti represented his home country at last year's U18 European Championship as well.
"I would define myself as an old-style point guard," Moretti told Tipton. "I like to make the right and simple play every possession without shooting the ball too much. Also, I can do multiple things on the court offensively. Making the right pass is definitely the one I like the most."
According to Moretti's Rivals.com page, he also held offers from Bryant, Mount St. Mary's, Northern Kentucky, Radford, USC and UC-Santa Barbara.
Moretti's impending inclusion on Underwood's roster comes after last Friday's announcement from freshman guard Skyy Clark that he's stepping away from the Illini program for personal reasons.
Moretti is the second athlete from outside the U.S. to link officially with Illinois during the 2022-23 season. French forward Zacharie Perrin signed with the Illini last November out of Kansas' Sunrise Christian Academy and joined the team not long after, though he's yet to make his debut.