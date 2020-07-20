CHAMPAIGN — Illinois recruited Khmari Thompson out of Central Gwinnett (Ga.) High School in the Class of 2018. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native fit one of the athletic molds Illini coach Lovie Smith covets. Speed.
The two-sport standout ultimately committed to Missouri. Ran track and played wide receiver for Barry Odom. Thompson entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and the second time was the charm for Smith and Illinois with a Monday commitment from the speedy wideout.
"New journey. New family. New number. New opportunities," Thompson tweeted late Monday morning when announcing his commitment. "I’m ready for it all can’t wait to wear that orange and blue."
Thompson played in just three games in 2018 as a true freshman preserving his redshirt season. He did not compile any statistics. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver didn't appear in the 2019 season for the Tigers.
Thompson is the seventh transfer addition for Illinois this offseason. He joins wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford), wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami), offensive lineman Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State), safety TreSean Smith (Louisville) and defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu (Cal).