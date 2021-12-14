CHAMPAIGN — Illinois pulled another player from the transfer portal at a position of need Tuesday with a commitment from former Northwestern defensive lineman Te-Rah Edwards. Edwards’ commitment comes just four days after Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito chose the Illini.
Edwards played sparingly during his two seasons at Northwestern. The 6-foot-2, 294-pound defensive tackle appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2020 and made his only tackle in the Wildcats’ 28-10 win against Illinois that was followed by a coaching change for the Illini. Given the 2020 season didn’t count against any Edwards’ eligibility and he played in just three games this fall — notching a single tackle against Indiana State — he still has four potential seasons of eligibility at Illinois.
Edwards’ commitment shores up a need in the middle of Illinois’ defensive line with Roderick Perry II exhausting his eligibility. The Illini do have two former four-star recruits at nose tackle in Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown, but neither has been a starter in their time in Champaign and Brown has bounced between offensive and defensive line multiple times.
Edwards was ranked as a three-star offensive lineman out of Groveport (Ohio) Madison before flipping to defensive tackle at Northwestern. He initially chose the Wildcats from a list of offers that included Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.